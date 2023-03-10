Tigers of the Game: Johnson, Broome stand out in Auburn's agonizing loss to Arkansas
By Taylor Jones,
4 days ago
Auburn basketball nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Trailing by 15 points at the midway point of the second half, Auburn stormed back to take a 73-72 lead with 0:41 remaining in the game. A late jumper and two free throws from Arkansas put a cap on scoring, giving the Razorbacks the 76-73 win.
Johnson ended the night with 20 points, which was the team lead. He reached that total by shooting 70% from the field (7-of-10), and making 5-of-6 free throws. He also recorded three assists and two rebounds.
J.D. McCarthy: Johni Broome
In true Broome fashion, he ended the game as the team’s leading rebounder with seven. Broome has been the leading rebounder in 20 games this season, and Auburn holds a 10-10 record when Broome is the leading rebounder.
River Wells: K.D. Johnson
Johnson recorded his second 20-point performance in a span of the last three games. In his Auburn career, Johnson has scored 20-or-more points in five games, with his best game being a 27-point effort against UConn on Nov. 24, 2021.
Fan Vote: K.D. Johnson
Auburn fans have spoken, and have chosen K.D. Johnson as their “Tiger of the Game” for his efforts in Auburn’s game with Arkansas by receiving 92% of the vote.
