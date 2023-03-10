Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers of the Game: Johnson, Broome stand out in Auburn's agonizing loss to Arkansas

By Taylor Jones,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Iwgy_0lEIBxC600

Auburn basketball nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Trailing by 15 points at the midway point of the second half, Auburn stormed back to take a 73-72 lead with 0:41 remaining in the game. A late jumper and two free throws from Arkansas put a cap on scoring, giving the Razorbacks the 76-73 win.

There were plenty of contributors in Auburn’s tough loss to Arkansas, as four players reached double-figures in scoring: K.D. Johnson, Allen Flanigan, Johni Broome, and Wendell Green Jr. Green paced the Tigers in assists and Broome accounted for 36% of the team’s rebounds.

With so many viable candidates, it was quite difficult selecting a Tiger of the Game.

Here’s a look at who Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells, as well as Auburn fans, voted for as their Tiger of the Game following Auburn’s loss to Arkansas.

Taylor Jones: K.D. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JX4fR_0lEIBxC600
Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Johnson ended the night with 20 points, which was the team lead. He reached that total by shooting 70% from the field (7-of-10), and making 5-of-6 free throws. He also recorded three assists and two rebounds.

J.D. McCarthy: Johni Broome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uL0GF_0lEIBxC600
Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

In true Broome fashion, he ended the game as the team’s leading rebounder with seven. Broome has been the leading rebounder in 20 games this season, and Auburn holds a 10-10 record when Broome is the leading rebounder.

River Wells: K.D. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDVkf_0lEIBxC600
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson recorded his second 20-point performance in a span of the last three games. In his Auburn career, Johnson has scored 20-or-more points in five games, with his best game being a 27-point effort against UConn on Nov. 24, 2021.

Fan Vote: K.D. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45txnB_0lEIBxC600
Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn fans have spoken, and have chosen K.D. Johnson as their “Tiger of the Game” for his efforts in Auburn’s game with Arkansas by receiving 92% of the vote.

Cast your vote for your “Tiger of the Game” by visiting Auburn Wire on Twitter following every game.

Leaderboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdlNR_0lEIBxC600
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at how many Tigers have earned a “Tiger of the Game” vote this season:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Ride a Vintage Train from Missouri to Arkansas Over This Bridge
Fort Smith, AR4 days ago
Snowfall in Arkansas
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Snow Storm Expected Across Arkansas
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One person dies in Springdale crash
Springdale, AR2 days ago
Fayetteville Fire Marshal investigating morning duplex fire
Fayetteville, AR4 days ago
2 dead, 1 injured in Oklahoma murder-suicide
Colcord, OK6 days ago
Benton County investigating after 'possible' human foot was found
Rogers, AR2 days ago
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate one of three missing teens
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Fort Smith police respond to vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Adair County, troopers say
Westville, OK3 days ago
Deadly car crash in Ottawa county
Quapaw, OK3 days ago
Authorities Identify Remains Found In Delaware County In February Of 2023
Jay, OK5 days ago
Gun Violence in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Pea Ridge man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for meth trafficking
Pea Ridge, AR4 days ago
Fort Smith Salvation Army opens its new family store
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy