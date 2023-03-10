Table Talk: On the Road at the Wharton Center for Beetlejuice!

Table Talk hits the broadway stage this week talking all things Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice coming to the Wharton Center March 14-19.
Tickets can be purchased here .
Watch the full segment here:
