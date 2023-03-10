Police Log: stolen vehicle recovered, electronic devices while driving

Crime

Vehicle Theft

On Thursday, March 8, at 8:45 a.m., a woman left her home to head to work, only to find her truck was not in the driveway. The stolen vehicle was later recovered using the Ford Pass app. The vehicle was located at 2615 Murray Holiday Road in Holladay. The complainant’s husband was able to identify the truck. Unified Police Department was notified, and the vehicle was recovered and listed as such on NCIC.

Alcohol-Related Offense

On Monday, March 6, dispatch advised Summit County Sheriff Deputies to make contact with a 28-year-old by phone. The contact was made referencing a past argument with a boyfriend. Deputies spoke with the woman and determined she was intoxicated and driving around. The female was located near Ecker Hills Middle School in her vehicle. Deputies made contact with the woman and confirmed that she was intoxicated. Due to a previous alcohol offense, the woman is an alcohol-restricted driver and must have an ignition interlock device installed. The interlock was not installed on the vehicle. The woman was booked into Summit County Jail and charged with an ignition interlock violation, alcohol-restricted drive, and resisting arrest.

Community Outreach

Search and Rescue

Summit County Search and Rescue were deployed to the backcountry area above Summit Park on Saturday, March 5. Two skiers had entered a “bowl” but could not exit the area due to faulty equipment and heavy snowfall. SAR located the skiers using a snowmobile, and both were evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

