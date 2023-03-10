Flipped truck shuts down North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park

Updated 3:45 PM, 3/9/23:

Linda Veress, public information specialist for Yellowstone National Park, tells MTN News that the new North Entrance Road in YNP closed at approximately 3:15 PM to allow tow truck staff to pull the pumper truck back onto the road. She says it will reopen in about an hour.

Veress says the leakage is minor and there were no injuries.

The road surface is reportedly bare and wet.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.

(First report)

MTN's John Sherer passed a septic truck flipped on its side along the new North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The logo for "Big Sky Septic" is visible on the side of the truck. It's located about three-quarters of the way up the road, near Mammoth Hot Springs.

Emergency responders and law enforcement are at the scene, directing traffic past the overturned truck.

No word on what caused the truck to flip or if anyone was injured.

MTN News has reached out to park officials but has not yet received a response. We will update you if we get more information.