Black Fashion Moments Of '90s And '00s Films That Influenced The Culture, But Most Importantly, Me

In this movie, we really begin to see the way that hip-hop of the late '90s and early '00s was influencing style. Sanaa Lathan's character Sidney Shaw, journalist and editor-in-chief of XXL Magazine, has many looks. The look featured above with the brown leather blazer, as well as the scene where she is in a red halter dress standing across the table from Dre, played by Taye Diggs, are most notable. Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Reese Marie, also had beautiful dresses and work wear. In the movie, both Sidney Shaw and Reese also show off athleisure style during a gym scene. Menswear is also on display. The men in the film have a cool laid-back style. Taye Diggs wears a form-fitting charcoal grey turtleneck and a cream-colored knit sweater, and Most Def, who plays the artist Cavi, wears his notable floppy cabbie hat. The film depicts two lifelong best friends who bond over their love for music but specifically, their affinity for hip-hop. The movie follows them as their relationship constantly asserts that they should be more than friends.