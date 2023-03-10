Black Fashion Moments Of '90s And '00s Films That Influenced The Culture, But Most Importantly, Me

Black people have unequivocally influenced fashion, culture, and music. The reverberations of this influence are documented throughout cinema. Many iconic Black movies of the '90s and early '00s set the fashion and beauty tableau. Fashion of the '90s could be considered timeless, as pieces like crop tops, high-waisted jeans, thick black belts, gold hoop earrings, and chokers are all in style today.
Maybe Foxy Brown said it best when she rapped, "'90s style, the finest style," in her song “I’ll Be.” As fashion approached the early 2000s, the imprint of '90s style was still prevalent, but the fashion added a futuristic flare, with low-rise jeans, clear plastic see-through accessories, and form-fitting clothing. Here is a look at some of the best Black fashion moments from '90s and '00s movies.
1. Boomerang
The fashion in this movie was absolutely impeccable both in men's and women's wear. The scene above only depicts a glimpse of what was worn in the '90s movie. Angela, played by Halle Berry, had numerous fashionable moments, depicting an artistic style. Angela has an assortment of patterned hats and earrings. In one of the most notable scenes when Angela slaps Marcus in the face, she wears a brown blouse with black textured pants. Robin Givens, who plays Jacqueline, a headstrong executive at an advertising firm, has an envy-worthy wardrobe. Some of her looks include shoulder-padded blazers, colorful skirt suits, and eye-catching gold jewelry. The film depicts the career of marketing and advertising executive Marcus Graham who is a charming womanizer, but sparks real connection with artistic executive of the advertising firm, Angela Lewis. The movie has a star-studded cast and includes multiple comedians like Chris Rock, John Witherspoon, David Alan Grier, and Martin Lawrence. The film is known for the fan-favorite line, "You got to coordinate," said by John Witherspoon, as he talks about his brown suit with a mushroom lining matching his shirt. Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
2. Strictly Business
This film highlighted the combination of the leather jacket with light-wash high-wasted jeans and the thick black belt. A style that is currently a mainstay. Halle Berry plays Natalie, whose cropped hairstyle influenced many looks. In the famous scene, "Go Natalie," when Halle Berry is dancing in a club, she wears a body suit-like tank top, silver hoop earrings, with light-wash denim daisy duke shorts, a thick black belt, fishnet stockings, and black short utility boots. The film depicts Waymon played by Joseph C. Phillips, an executive attempting to attract the attention of party girl and actress Natalie. The film also stars Tommy Davidson, and Kim Coles of Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
Living Single . 3. Poetic Justice
The film depicted great menswear and women's fashion. Justice's, played by Janet Jackson, style has inspired many. Iterations of the crop top, high-waisted jeans, and box braids continue to be replicated. Regina King, who plays Iesha, also depicted an "Around the Way Girl" aesthetic. The film stars icons like Tupac who plays Lucky, and Maya Angelou. Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
4. Set It Off
New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection
Set It Off is the epitome of '90s style, from the outfits to the makeup, which included brown feathered lipstick, braids, and jeans combined with oversized patterned shirts. The collared shirt that Vivica A. Fox is wearing above is also making a return in 2023 women's wear. The film depicts four women who are financially struggling and start robbing banks because they are frustrated with their positions in life, even after doing things the "right way." 5. Boyz n the Hood
This film specifically highlights men’s streetwear with baseball caps, patterned button-downs, light-wash denim, and sneakers. Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Boyz N the Hood launched the movie careers of many actors. The film depicts teenagers in South Central LA, navigating the dichotomy of trying to be who they aspire to be, while also being susceptible to the reality of the environment around them. The gold link chains and pinny athletic shirts seem to be the blueprint for much of streetwear today. 6. A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
In this movie, Regina King (Mia), Lynn Whitfield (Brandi), and Della Reese who plays Martin Lawrence's (Darnell) mom depict three different styles. Mia has an athletic laid-back style with the crop tops, bandanas, and backward baseball caps with basketball shorts. Brandi wears skirt, suits, and thick oval-shaped black-framed sunglasses. Della Reese's character has a bohemian style with fabrics that are printed and have movement. Martin Lawrence, who plays Darnell Wright, has a '90s R&B style with oversized buttoned-down shirts and slacks. The film depicts Darnell Wright, who gets into a deceptive relationship with Brandi. Brandi then seeks revenge once she is dumped by Darnell. Screen Gems / Â©Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection
7. B.A.P.S.
This film showcases style in hair and clothing. It reminds us that it is less about fashion trends, but what resonates with individual, personal style — plus how you wear clothing will always supersede fashion. Two best friends Nisi, played by Halle Berry, and Mickey, played by Natalie Desselle, visit LA for a music video audition to win money. The money would help them achieve their dream of owning a hair salon and soul food business. In the process of the audition under deceptive circumstances, they agree to care for an aging millionaire. New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection
8. Eve's Bayou
This film was made in the '90s but is reflective of the1960s in Louisiana. The fashion is impeccable. Lynn Whitfield's character Roz Batiste and Debbi Morgan's character Mozelle Batiste Delacroix, have a bevy of dresses, jewelry, and hairstyles all reflective of that time period. Many of the looks in this movie are classic, timeless fits that even now are still relevant. The film has some of the most notable actors like Diahann Carroll and Samuel L. Jackson. The film, considered a gothic-drama, depicts an affluent family in Louisiana whose dynamics unravel over a summer, because of the father's infidelity. Trimark Pictures/ Courtesy of Everett Collection
9. Waiting to Exhale
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of Everett Collection
Waiting to Exhale has many fashionable moments that are depicted between the Black girlfriends with each woman having her own distinct style. What comes to mind is the bodycon mini lingerie dress worn underneath a satin white robe by Angela Bassett (Bernadine) and accessorized with gold jewelry. This outfit is showcased as she is throwing all of her husband’s clothes out of the closet, and into a car, to set them on fire. The group of girlfriends includes Loretta Devine, Whitney Houston, and Lela Rochon navigating life and transitions. 10. The Preacher's Wife
This movie is the best depiction of winter weather chic. The style looks warm and cozy. Whitney Houston's coat and hat sets are unforgettable. Denzel Washington has a smooth style, depicting almost the perfect gentleman. The film also stars Courtney B. Vance and Jenifer Lewis. In the Christmas movie, Denzel Washington, who plays an angel, visits the family to help Whitney Houston's character and Courtney B. Vance's character rekindle their romance and remind them of what is most important. Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
11. Romeo Must Die
The fashion in this movie is one of the most influential of the early 2000s style. Aaliyah was already a style icon at this time; every look in this movie emphasized that fact. The leather coat, paired with the red top, layered over the white top and the long skirt with a thigh slit down the side, was one of the most memorable looks. Aaliyah also wore a mesh zip-up hoodie with beige cargo pants. The styling of these outfits felt unique, when combined with Aaliyah's unforgettable bandanas, heavy side part, and soft makeup. The looks created an inspirational and timeless feel. Aaliyah as Trish O'Day starred alongside Jet Li as Han Sing in the romantic action film. The film also stars Isaiah Washington, DMX, and Anthony Anderson. Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
12. Brown Sugar
In this movie, we really begin to see the way that hip-hop of the late '90s and early '00s was influencing style. Sanaa Lathan's character Sidney Shaw, journalist and editor-in-chief of XXL Magazine, has many looks. The look featured above with the brown leather blazer, as well as the scene where she is in a red halter dress standing across the table from Dre, played by Taye Diggs, are most notable. Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Reese Marie, also had beautiful dresses and work wear. In the movie, both Sidney Shaw and Reese also show off athleisure style during a gym scene. Menswear is also on display. The men in the film have a cool laid-back style. Taye Diggs wears a form-fitting charcoal grey turtleneck and a cream-colored knit sweater, and Most Def, who plays the artist Cavi, wears his notable floppy cabbie hat. The film depicts two lifelong best friends who bond over their love for music but specifically, their affinity for hip-hop. The movie follows them as their relationship constantly asserts that they should be more than friends. 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection
13. Deliver Us from Eva
The style of this movie features slinky patterned form-fitted tops and low-rise pants. Each sister has her own flare. The movie depicts sisters who are trying to help their oldest sister Eva, played by Gabrielle Union, find love. Each of the sister's husbands schemes and pays Ray, played LL Cool J, to date Eva, so that the overbearing sister stops meddling in their relationships. When Ray and Eva begin to fall in love, the plans of the husbands backfire. The most noteworthy style moments take place in the salon, owned by the sisters, where we are reminded that fashion and style are truly a form of expression. Courtesy Everett Collection
14. Johnson Family Vacation
This film features a family reuniting for a family vacation and extended family reunion. Solange Knowles, throughout the movie, reflects the fashion trends of the early 2000s wearing slim belts, midriff tops, and the beige striped blazer. The look above was certainly a moment, combined with the micro braids, pendant necklace, and the best accessory of the 2000s — lip gloss. Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection
15. Two Can Play That Game
The opening scene of this movie depicts Vivica A. Fox's character Shanté Smith walking into her office in a yellow pantsuit to the tune of Carl Carlton's "She's a Bad Mama Jama." Every look depicted luxury and wealth. One of the most notable was the leopard print, suede, racerback midi dress she wears to seduce Morris Chestnut's character, Keith, at his house. The romantic comedy follows Shanté Smith as she attempts to mold her boyfriend into the man she thinks she desires by using mind games, rules, and physical tactics. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Mo'Nique, and Tamala Jones. Screen Gems / Â©Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection
16. Seventeen Again with Tia & Tamera
Twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry both reflect the 2000s style of sweater sets, tube tops, chokers, braided hairstyles, and butterfly clips. The teen movie depicts the grandparents of siblings Sydney and Willie Donovan, played by Tia and Tahj Mowry, reverse aging to 17. This happens after Willie, Tahj Mowry, a highly intelligent pre-teen, biting off his Showtime Networks Inc. / Â©Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection
Smart Guy role, leaves a bar of soap accidentally infused with his anti-aging formula in the bathroom, which both his grandparents use. The grandmother ages into a young Cat Donovan, played by Tamera Mowry, and the grandfather also magically deages, played by Mark Taylor. While 17 again, the two rekindle their romance, and it translates to the present time.
