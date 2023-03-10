Open in App
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sabonis has triple-double, Kings top Knicks 122-117

By CBS Sacramento,

6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, helping the Sacramento Kings hold off the New York Knicks 122-117 on Thursday night.

The Kings are 7-1 since the NBA All-Star break to reach 39-26.

Sabonis iced it, hitting two free throws with six seconds left to stretch the lead to five points.

"That's not how we should be playing basketball," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "I am not happy with the way that we played tonight ... 23 offensive rebounds. Happy about the win, but that does not sit well with me at all. If we don't fix that, we're going to get our behinds kicked come playoff time. That's when the big boys show up."

De'Aaron Fox scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. Malik Monk had 19 off the bench.

"During the playoffs, it's going to be a normal occurrence, so hopefully we're able to get homecourt advantage and those first two games, let's get it rocking," Fox said.

RJ Barrett scored 25 points for New York. The Knicks dropped to 39-29 with their second straight loss after a nine-game winning streak.

"We talked about it, we didn't like the way we started," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "They're a very explosive team. … we had a shot at the end but we fell short."

Starting guard Jalen Brunson left at halftime with left foot soreness and did not return. He finished with 19 points in 19 minutes.

Julius Randle added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Quentin Grimes scored 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Josh Hart scored nine points, 15 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

Kings: Fox returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Kings: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

