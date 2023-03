One person was injured after two cars crashed into each other and one rolled over Thursday night near Shartel Avenue and Northwest 36th Street.

According to Oklahoma City Police, one of the drivers said they were hit by another driver at around 10 p.m.

The driver said the man was driving at high speeds before his vehicle lost controlled and rolled.

Officers on scene said the Jeep rolled about 100 yards away from the initial crash site.

The driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to the hospital.