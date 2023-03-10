Open in App
Worcester, MA
Local Worcester organization committed to improving recreational opportunities for the city’s youth

By Bob Dumas,

4 days ago
“Working Worcester” is an organization committed to improving recreational opportunities for the city’s youth.

The group is comprised of volunteers from all of the colleges and universities in Worcester.

So far, “Working for Worcester” has built about two dozen playgrounds across the city. Two more will be constructed on their annual build day which is April 22nd.

“We usually end up having 1,500 volunteers. That’s including seven area colleges that are represented,” said Kay McNamara, a sophomore at the College of the Holy Cross.

“It’s really inspiring,” said Greg Tremba, principal at the City View Discovery School which got a brand-new play structure last year. “There were hundreds of volunteers here. Shoveling mulch, digging holes, painting our hardtop surfaces, beautifying the property in front.”

Tremba said none of this could have been accomplished without “Working for Worcester”

If you know of a group or a person you think is “Positively Massachusetts”, lets us know by emailing PositivelyMA@boston25.com .

