Khawaja's 10-hour marathon sets new record for Australia in India

611 Minutes Usman Khawaja batted in the first innings in Ahmedabad , Australia's longest Test innings in India . The previous longest was 520 minutes by Graham Yallop, when he scored 167 at Eden Gardens in 1979. Khawaja's innings is also the longest in terms of balls faced for Australia in India (where data is available).

Only 3 visiting batters have played Test innings longer than 10 hours in India before Khawaja in Ahmedabad. Younis Khan batted 690 minutes for his 267 in Bangalore in 2005, while Hashim Amla's 253* took 675 minutes in Nagpur in 2010. Mahela Jayawardene's 275, also in Ahmedabad in 2009, spanned 610 minutes.

Only 2 higher Test scores for Australia in India , higher than Khawaja's 180. Dean Jones scored 210 in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986, while Matthew Hayden made 203 in Chennai in 2001.

26 Five-wicket hauls for R Ashwin in India , the most for a bowler, surpassing Anil Kumble's 25. Ashwin's 26 five-fors are also the joint second most in home Tests, alongside Rangana Herath (26) and behind Muttiah Muralidaran (45).

113 Test wickets for Ashwin against Australia , the most for India, going past Kumble's 111. Ashwin is now the joint highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alongside Nathan Lyon.

6 Number of Australians who recorded their maiden century in men's Tests in India - Cameron Green in Ahmedabad was the sixth. Before Green, Glenn Maxwell, had scored his first and only Test hundred to date in Ranchi in 2017.

208 The partnership between Khawaja and Green, the second-highest stand for Australia in India. The 222 runs for the third wicket between Kim Hughes and Allan Border in Chennai in 1979 is the highest.

2 Partnerships of 200-plus runs for visiting teams against India in the last ten years , including Khawaja and Green. The other such stand was between Joe Root and Dom Sibley, who added 200 runs for the third wicket in Chennai in 2021.