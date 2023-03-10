Hunt Wheels becomes the latest brand to lace Classified Powershift into its range

Hunt has announced the addition of two ‘Classified-ready’ wheelsets to its line-up.

The British wheel company has partnered with the Belgian drive chain disruptors to offer the Classified Powershift proprietary rear hub shell hardware in both its 48 Limitless Aero Disc road wheel and and its 40 Carbon Gravel Disc wheel, with more options from its product line to follow.

A Grand Tour stage winner, the 48 Limitless Aero Disc wheels are designed to provide “aerodynamic supremacy” and weigh 1,501g. Lighter still, at just 1.270g for the pair, the 40 Carbon Gravel wheels feature hookless rims and are aimed at gravel racers. The new hub shell allows for the installation of the Classified drive chain system , which is bought separately.

(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

Classified’s Powershift wireless shifting technology eliminates the front derailleur, instead using a rear hub that it says “offers unrivaled shift quality, high gearing range and small steps in between gears combining the benefits of both 1x and 2x”. The system has benefited from several high-profile backers, including retired WorldTour stars Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert . It’s currently being used by Lotto-Soudal’s Victor Campenaerts during his Spring Classic campaign .

(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

“At Hunt, we’re always looking for opportunities to improve the riding experience through innovation and technology,” says Bryson Ross, Hunt’s Marketing Director. “We’re very impressed by the benefits offered by the Classified Powershift system, are excited to build those benefits into select, purpose-driven wheelsets.”

Hunt joins a growing list of wheel brands, including DT Swiss, Mavic, Reynolds, Spinergy, Boyd Cycling, Parcours and Fast Forward who appear similarly impressed and have installed Classified-ready wheels into product line-ups.

Mason Cycles, a long-time collaborator with Hunt, have also jumped on board and will be offering a Hunt x Classified wheel option on its range of bikes, including its adventure ready Exposure model.

“We don't jump in until we are absolutely sure that a system is proven and there are real-world riding advantages,” said Dom Mason, founder of Mason Cycles. “So, with the advances of the latest generation and the introduction of the gravel system, we were very interested indeed to partner with Classified and specify this gearing option for our range."

(Image credit: Hunt / Mason Cycles)

Both the 48 Limitless Aero Disc and the 40 Carbon Carbon Gravel Disc are available for pre-order now, with delivery in June. Prices are £1149 | $1349 and £949 | $1199 respectively.

For more information visit huntbikewheels.com