Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
Advnture

Video shows Missouri hiker bungling bear encounter

By Cat Ellis,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuO7U_0lEFGp1W00

A man hiking in Missouri filmed a close encounter with a bear on the trail, and accidentally gave a demonstration of how not to react in such a situation.

In the video, which you can watch below, the man starts out well by speaking calmly to the animal, but rather than standing his ground or leaving by an alternative route, he begins to walk closer. Thankfully the bear isn't interested, and wanders off rather than coming to investigate.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation , black bears were once abundant in the state, but had become rare by 1850, and were nearly eliminated by 1931. They are now making a comeback after a reintroduction program in Arkansas led to the animals crossing state lines.

You should never approach a bear intentionally, but dense forest and twisting trails can lead to unexpected encounters. If you do find yourself in close quarters, the National Park Service recommends making it clear that you're not a threat and identifying yourself as a human by speaking slowly and calmly.

Don't panic, and remember that if the bear stands up on its hind legs, it is probably just curious and trying to get a better view. Never make loud noises or run, as this may cause the bear to see you as a prey animal and give chase. Leave the area via another route, or wait for the bear to move on if there's no other way out. Always give the animal a way to escape the situation.

If you are attacked by a black bear, never play dead; unlike brown bears and grizzlies, black bears will eat carrion. Instead, try to escape to a car or building, or if that's not possible, fight back with anything you have to hand. For more advice on how to handle close encounters, see our guide what to do if you meet a bear .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Ride a Vintage Train from Missouri to Arkansas Over This Bridge
Fort Smith, AR6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Strangest Thing on Google Earth is in a Missouri Swimming Pool
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO1 day ago
Missouri’s Hidden Gem – 2,700 Acres of Hiking and Biking Paradise
Springfield, MO4 days ago
The Most Factual License Plate Ever Just Spotted in Missouri
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
One City in Missouri makes the List of the 50 Most Obese Cities
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missouri home surrounded after fatal officer shooting
Hermann, MO3 days ago
'He paid the ultimate sacrifice': Missouri law enforcement honors fallen Hermann sergeant
Hermann, MO2 days ago
A New Pizza Place Has Its Sights on West Central Missouri
Warrensburg, MO3 days ago
Conservation Commission Votes To Sell Timber in Reynolds, Wayne & Shannon Counties
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Missouri in Mourning as Officer Slain and Another Injured in Ongoing Standoff
Hermann, MO2 days ago
Yelp claims they found the Best Pie in Missouri
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Newest FEMA Map Shows Missouri & Illinois Targets if Nukes Fly
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Popular restaurant opening another new location in Missouri
Wentzville, MO2 days ago
MSHP Arrest Reports for March 14, 2023
Sedalia, MO1 day ago
Missouri Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
Murphysboro, IL5 days ago
The safest cities in Missouri, according to a new report
Clarkton, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy