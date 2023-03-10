Open in App
Golf Monthly

WATCH: Nick Watney Misses 9-Inch Putt At Players Championship

By Elliott Heath,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ0is_0lEEgTet00

Nick Watney missed a 9-inch putt on the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass on day one at the Players Championship .

Watney's putt was for a triple-bogey on the 125 yard hole after he found the water long with his tee shot. His third safely found the green but four putts later, including a missed tiddler, and he was walking off with a shocking 7.

His 5ft double bogey putt on the 17th slid by on the right side and, clearly showing a bit of anger or at least a loss of concentration, he then went to tap-in his 9-inch putt for six with just one hand. He dragged it left in what will have been a slightly embarrassing moment and one that could have big implications on his chances of making the cut.

Watch Watney's missed putt:

See more

The American dropped to six-over-par for his round at that point, having started on the 10th tee and opening up with a triple-bogey 7. He then bogeyed the 18th to fall to seven-over but had somewhat of a revival on the front nine, his back nine, before play was called due to darkness with three holes still left to play.

He eagled the par-5 2nd after holing a pitch shot from 23 yards and then birdied the short par-4 4th hole after sticking his approach to 11ft. That leaves him at four-over-par with three holes remaining on Friday morning.

Watney, the former World No.9, is a five-time PGA Tour winner. His biggest win came at the 2011 WGC-Cadillac Championship but he is without a victory in almost 11 years. He also has only played in one Major since 2016 and currently ranks down at 460th in the world.

The Californian kept his card last year after finishing 123rd on the FedEx Cup points list, perhaps with some LIV Golf defectors to thank, despite missing 20 cuts including 11 in a row.

He'll have work on his hands to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass this week, where a huge $25m prize money is up for grabs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL20 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL24 days ago
Garcia Called A 'Clown' And Mickelson A 'Nutbag' As Couples Hits Out At LIV Golf
Newport Beach, CA7 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
This is the Richest City in the Entire State of Michigan
Birmingham, MI8 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
NASCAR Announces Major Penalty for Denny Hamlin for Intentionally Hitting Ross Chastain
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy