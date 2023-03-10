Open in App
STORM WATCH: Late season winter storm to bring several inches of snow to parts of New Jersey

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says the snow will mostly be confined to northern areas of New Jersey Friday night into Saturday.

WHAT’S NOW: As we go throughout the day, rain then snow will build into New Jersey with wet conditions expected for the evening rush.

MORE: 8 tips for driving in the snow as NJ prepares for late season winter weather

WHAT’S NEW: Trends are now looking warmer with more rain for south and central Jersey, and more snow for NW New Jersey. Most of the snow will happen overnight into Saturday morning before turning back to rain later in the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Another chance for wintry and wet weather pushes in for the beginning of the workweek before a roller coaster of a warm-up comes through toward St. Patrick's Day.

FORECAST

TODAY: Clouds collect with rain, then snow late in the day. Highs in the 40s with a variable wind.

OVERNIGHT: Snow in NW New Jersey with more rain to the south. Lows in the 30s with a wind shifting NW at 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Snow to rain exiting as the day goes on. Highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Breezy wind up to 10-25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain late in the day. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Rainy, breezy, and cloudy with the chance of snow mixing in overnight. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

TUESDAY: A chance of breezy rain and snow showers turning sunny. Highs near 40 and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: New Jersey will see drier and warmer conditions with temperatures peaking near 50 by St. Patrick's Day.

