West Virginia Daily News Echoes of the Past: Students attend classical performance at Carnegie Hall

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Return From Europe

Scenes of wildest enthusiasm greeted the returning doughboys when the transport St. Mihiel, with the last of America’s troops of occupation from Germany, reached Savannah, Georgia. For many of the soldiers aboard the transport, it was the first sight of the United States for more than five years.

Report On Seizures

The confiscation of 53 moonshine plants, 685 quarts of whiskey and approximately 11,000 gallons of mash during February was reported by the state prohibition department.

Fire At Cashmere

Cashmere, Monroe County, was visited by the most disastrous fire experienced there in many years, when the storehouse, stock of goods and dwelling of T.H. Gore and Son were reduced to ashes. This was one of the oldest and best mercantile stands in Monroe County.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Will Give Temperance Lecture

On March 19, the Rev. Brown McDonald of Charleston, supervisor of the West Virginia Temperance League, will give a special program in the Alderson High School assembly hall, consisting of a lecture and a movie revealing the evils of alcohol.

Young Republicans

It’s a matter of simple arithmetic as well as political science on an adult level. That’s the way Cecil Underwood, president, sized up the situation today for the Young Republican League of West Virginia. “We’ve got just as much at stake in government, we young men and young women,” he said, “as the older group-perhaps more. We’ve got longer to live, you see.”

Raid On German Homes

The U. S. Army has opened a drive against soldiers who spend the night in the homes of their German girlfriends. Dawn raids on 380 German homes tumbled 70 soldiers and four American civilians from German beds, an official summary said.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Indians At War

Indians occupying this tiny, historic hamlet (Wounded Knee, South Dakota) on the Oglala Sioux reservation declared war on the United States after proclaiming it an independent nation seeking recognition by the United Nations. An FBI agent was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Space Mystery

A Stanford astronomer suggested Thursday that mysterious radio signals heard 40 years ago may have been an effort by intelligent life in space to communicate with Earth. Ronald N. Bracewell said a new reading of the signals recorded intermittently between 1928 and 1932 pinpointed their sources as the constellation Bootes in the northern sky. Bracewell said scientists should “develop an attitude of extreme attentiveness and alertness” to possible messages from other intelligent beings.

Buck Birthplace to Be Completed

The board of directors of the Pearl S. Buck Foundation says it will complete the restoration of her birthplace here and construct a cultural center in her honor. The Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning authoress, who died Tuesday at the age of 80, had deep roots in this part of West Virginia.

1998 – 25 Years Ago

Lewisburg Planning Commission Denies Rezoning Request Made by Former Mayor

For the second time since December, the Lewisburg Planning Commission voted to deny a request made by former Mayor Phil Gainer to have his property rezoned. Dr. Dan Speilman, who lives on Foster Street, said he does not want to see a zoning change on Washington Street. He said, “Lewisburg is a very unique place,” and added that once old homes are changed into offices, they are never quite the same.

Army Corps Floats Flood Control Proposals

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives visited Lewisburg to provide citizens with information about its Greenbrier River flood control study, which concentrates on the use of levees and floodwalls. Although the Corps has developed a number of plans to reduce flooding in the Marlinton, Ronceverte and Alderson areas, one representative informed the audience, “There is no way to provide absolute flood protection with any of the alternatives.”

Students Attend Performance

Students from Rondie Butler’s junior high class at Smoot School recently attended the Wilson and Kong classical performance at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg as part of the Carnegie Hall Spotlight on Schools Performance Series.

