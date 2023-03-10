Here's why you need to watch the documentary 'Great British Aircraft' today

A Spitfire flying in the sky

'Great British Aircraft' is a documentary produced by Demand DVD and converted for streaming on Curiosity Stream. Initially released in 2016 as part of a package including a magazine and four DVDs, it explores the history of British aviation, from the earliest days of flight to the modern era, through the stories of iconic aircraft and the people who designed, built, and flew them.

What is the Great British Aircraft about?

The first third covers the early days of aviation in Britain, from the Wright brother's first flight in 1903 to the outbreak of World War II in 1939. It focuses on the pioneering aviators and designers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the air, including the Wright brothers, Claude Grahame-White, and Sir Geoffrey de Havilland.

The documentary also explores the role of aviation in World War I, including the development of fighter planes like the Sopwith Camel and the Bristol F.2B and the rise of air power as a new dimension of warfare.

The documentary traces British aircraft evolution over time. umdash9/iStock

The second third covers the period from 1939 to 1945, when Britain was desperate to survive against Nazi Germany. The episode explores the critical aircraft that helped Britain win the war, including the Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, and Mosquito.

It also looks at the people who designed and built these aircraft, such as R.J. Mitchell, Reginald Mitchell, and Barnes Wallis, and the innovative technologies they developed, such as radar and the bouncing bomb.

The last third covers the post-war period from the 1950s to the present, when jet-powered aircraft revolutionized aviation and made air travel accessible to millions worldwide. The episode focuses on iconic British aircraft such as the Comet, the Vulcan, the Harrier, and the Concorde.

The people who made them a reality, including Sir Frank Whittle, Sydney Camm, and Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Jr. It also explores the challenges and triumphs of British aviation in the modern era, including the development of supersonic flight, the decline of British aerospace manufacturing, and the rise of budget airlines.

Rare archive footage and stunning visuals bring the stories of these aircraft and their creators to life. The series also explores the cultural impact of British aviation, including the role of aviation in shaping national identity and the public's fascination with aviation and its heroes.

A word of warning, however, the sound mixing does change about halfway, meaning you may need to increase the volume to hear the narration fully. But, other than that, it is an enjoyable documentary to spend part of your day watching.

The documentary is a must-see for any aircraft enthusiast

Overall, Great British Aircraft is an engaging and informative documentary that celebrates the achievements of British aviation and the people who made them possible.

It provides a comprehensive overview of British aviation history, from its earliest days to the present, and explores this fascinating subject's technical, historical, and cultural aspects.

The series explores iconic aircraft from the early days of flight to the jet age. BrettCharlton/iStock

Whether you are an aviation enthusiast or simply interested in history, Great British Aircraft is well worth watching. It is available on Curiosity Stream, a platform for watching various documentaries. You can opt for a monthly subscription worth $5.99 or an annual subscription for $39.99.

Great British Aircraft

Great British Aircraft is a 2016 documentary produced by Demand DVD that explores the history of British aviation from the earliest days of flight to the modern era, through the stories of iconic aircraft and the people who designed, built, and flew them. The documentary also explores the role of aviation in World War I and the rise of aircrafts as a new dimension of warfare.

$5.99 at Curiosity Stream(Monthly)

So, if you love aircrafts from the bottom of your heart, make sure you don't miss out on this exciting documentary.

For You

Professor Gretchen Benedix is an astrogeologist and cosmic mineralogist who studies meteorites and figures the forming stages of the solar system.

| 8/6/2022