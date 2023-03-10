Open in App
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who needs the East's top seed more - the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks?

By Celtics Wire,

6 days ago
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the 2021-22 NBA season inched toward its end, the Boston Celtics fought hard for the Eastern Conference’s top seed and did not get it, that honor instead fell to the Miami Heat. As a result, the Celtics had an arduous path to the 2022 NBA Finals, one that likely cost Boston much of its energy later in the postseason.

Now, the Celtics find themselves trailing a Milwaukee Bucks club that appears immune to losing. Is it worth it for Boston to chase the East’s top seed? Or do the Bucks need it more than the Celtics do this season?

Could Milwaukee actually be worse off for the effort? Or is it critical for Boston to not find itself in the position it did in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors yet again?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast recently talked it over.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the East’s top seed and who needs it more.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

