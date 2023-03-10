Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
News 12

'Jurassic World Live' returns to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport

By Jay Lederman,

5 days ago

Jurassic World Live Tour has returned to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

The tour features Jurassic World's most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

The show is complete with life-sized dinosaurs, heroes and villains.

Throughout their journey, Jurassic World Live Tour features heroic male and female characters who are faced with obstacles that are overcome through pulse-pounding stunts and action-packed fight sequences that deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

The show runs through Sunday.

For more information about showtimes and tickets, click here .

