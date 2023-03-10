Open in App
Yonkers, NY
News 12

Weather On The Road: Matt Hammer runs away to the circus!

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FYpl_0lEDTjR500

The Flip Circus is at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, so Matt Hammer is taking his Weather on the Road this morning to check out what's going on under the big top!

Hammer say there is no better way to escape the winter cold by warming up under the big top - admiring a world of magic with amazing edge of your seat performances by acrobats, clowns, trapeze artists, a live orchestra and more,

The Flip Circus features national and international acts including the Italian-German acrobatic trio - The Bello Sisters. You might recognize them from season 15 of "America's Got Talent," where they finished in the top 10 and, most recently, from their appearance this year's "America's Got Talent: All Stars."

Flip Circus is at the Cross County Center in Yonkers until March 20.

Prices: $49.85 ($45+fees) for adults and kids 11+, $28.75 ($25 + fees) for kids 2-11, $44.70 ($40 + fees) for senior citizens, military veterans and handicapped.

Show schedule:
Monday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The circus tent is equipped with heating and air conditioning, so don’t worry about temperature!

For more information, click here.

Learn more about the Bello Sisters.

Ringmaster Arthur gives a preview of what you can expect at Flip Circus.

A member of the Bingo Group talks about what to expect with their performance.

Matt joins the Fast Track Super Tumblers in a daring stunt.

Stiv and Roni talk about their show at Flip Circus.

The Bingo Group give us a sneak preview of their performance.

Watch Stiv and Roni perform a stunt from their show!

What else can you expect to see at Flip Circus?

