Experts Warn That Breakfast Pastries May Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, there are probably a few lifestyle changes you’ve implemented in order to reach your goals. From fitting a daily workout into your routine to maintaining a balanced diet that’s rich in nutritious foods, there are plenty of healthy habits you can incorporate into your life to shed pounds faster—and one of the most crucial steps to take is to cut out (or at least reduce your intake of) the foods that are taking a toll on your body. As it turns out, there’s one type of sugary breakfast food in particular that health experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to see those pounds drop: pastries.

To learn more about how sugary pastries can thwart your weight loss goals, we spoke to experts Amy Lippert , NTP, functional nutritionist and Liana Werner-Gray , certified nutritionist and natural food chef. They told us that the refined carbs in these popular breakfast treats make them major culprits of weight gain. Read on to learn more!

READ MORE:

I’m A Health Coach And These Are The Foods I Tell My Clients To Eat When They’re Hungry

Here’s Why You Need Healthy Fats In Your Diet For Weight Loss—And Which Ones To Eat

2 Foods To Cut Out To Reset Your Gut And Promote Weight Loss

What Is The Green Mediterranean Diet And Why You Should Try It To Lose Weight

Shutterstock

Processed Pastries

Pairing your morning coffee with a delicious, sweet, flaky pastry can certainly add a lot of joy to your day. However, experts warn that what pleases your taste buds may not always be great for your waistline in the long run, so it's best to limit your intake of these refined carbs as much as possible if you want to lose weight. Say it ain't so!

The main issue with many of your favorite pastries (think croissants, danishes, and other baked goods like muffins) is the fact that they're made with simple carbs, which are highly inflammatory and low in nutrients. Foods like these are sometimes referred to as "empty-calorie" foods due to the fact that they pack in calories without offering nutritional value—all in all, that's terrible for your weight loss goals.

“Since simple carbs are primarily sugar and the body burns through them quicker, over consumption of these can lead to weight gain and the slowing of metabolism," Werner-Grey warns, noting that "they should be avoided as much as possible."

Shutterstock

In addition to the empty calories in pastries, there's also the issue of their inflammatory nature, which is caused by all that refined sugar. Lippert warns that “chronic inflammation to the body results in blood sugar dysregulation, water retention, fatigue, toxin build-up, and insulin resistance, making it difficult to lose weight.”

Ultimately, it's best to steer clear of any breakfast food that's made from refined carbs, especially if you're trying to shed a few pounds. Instead, opt for nutritious, high-fiber, high-protein meals that will keep you fuller longer, like a bowl of oatmeal with tons of healthy toppings. These healthy swaps are sure to pay off over time.