An investigation into a fatal fire continues hours after firefighters extinguished the flames at a Crown Heights building .

The fire broke out in a large apartment building at 922 Prospect Place just after 8:30 p.m. While the flames took less than an hour to extinguish, officials say a Brooklyn man is dead. It's unclear if the cause of death is from the fire or from another cause.

The identity of the man has not been released.

According to officials, the fire started on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.