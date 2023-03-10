Open in App
Killing Joke release video for epic new single Full Spectrum Dominance

By Fraser Lewry,

6 days ago

Post-punk icons Killing Joke have launched a new single, Full Spectrum Dominance. The song presumably named after what Wikipedia describe as "a military entity's achievement of control over all dimensions of the battlespace" – has been released to mark this Sunday's show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Full Spectrum Dominance was written by band members Dr Jaz Coleman, Youth, Paul Ferguson and Geordie Walker, was mixed by Tom Dalgety – known for his work with Ghost , Pixies , Royal Blood and Rammstein – and comes with a 'Pure Trance Youth Dub Remix' courtesy of Youth. Both versions can be heard below.

Killing Joke's Royal Albert Hall engagement was the first of a short run of dates announced in June last year, during which the band would perform their first two albums in their entirety: 1980’s self titled debut album and its follow-up What’s This For…!. The tour kicked off at the Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth on Monday, and included an intimate show at London's 100 Club last night.

In announcing the tour in June last year, Dr Coleman said," We are living in the most dangerous period in human history in which extinction from nuclear war  could happen in the next twelve months. If we make it, then Killing Joke at the Albert hall in 2023 will give great meaning and comfort to all of us."

It appears that we have made it.

In addition to the Royal Albert Hall show, Killing Joke play KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton this evening (Friday March 10). Tickets for both shows are available .

