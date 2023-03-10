Trinity Prep goalkeeper is Orlando area boys soccer player of year

Trinity Prep senior goalkeeper Shane Wright reacts to his game-winning penalty kick last month in the FHSAA Class 3A state championship game vs. Fort Lauderdale NSU University School at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

It’s no stretch to say Shane Wright saved the 2022-23 season numerous times for Trinity Prep.

The senior goalkeeper was the centerpiece on a team that allowed only 12 goals and won its first Florida High School Athletic Association state championship last month .

Wright, a valuable asset as a defender and scorer on penalty kicks, is the Orlando Sentinel boys soccer player of the year.

Wright tops an all-area first team that includes players from state champion East Ridge and state runner-up Bishop Moore , and others from Lake Mary, Oviedo, Timber Creek, West Orange and Winter Park.

All-Area teams consist of participants from FHSAA state series schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections were made by the Sentinel staff in consultation with area coaches.

Player of the Year

Shane Wright, Trinity Prep, Sr.

Buzz: UCF signee led Saints to 15-2-1 record and Class 3A state championship as goalkeeper vs. area’s strongest strength-of-schedule according to MaxPreps. Wright recorded 10 shutouts and allowed only 1 goal in a game seven times. He also scored game-winning goals on penalty kicks twice in the FHSAA playoffs – including in the state final vs. Fort Lauderdale NSU University – while yielding just 2 goals (1 own goal) over the final seven games of the season.

All-Area First Team

Lorenzo Amaral, Oviedo, Sr.

Buzz: Closed out 4-year varsity career at forward with 16 goals and 4 assists for team that finished 12-5-2.

Cole Colado, Winter Park, Sr.

Buzz: Defender and team captain helped region finalists record 10 shutouts while contributing 8 goals and 3 assists.

Blair Dorman, Lake Mary, Sr.

Buzz: Seminole Athletic Conference player of year scored 26 goals and added 10 assists for region semifinalists.

Mason Dowdy, Trinity Prep, Sr.

Buzz: Defender shadowed top strikers from opposing teams and scored five times, including 3 game-winning goals.

Rafael Enriquez, East Ridge, Sr.

Buzz: Forward led Class 7A state champions to 19-3-1 record while scoring 15 goals and adding 2 assists.

Aiden Godinho, Lake Mary, Jr.

Buzz: Midfielder played a big part in 17-4-1 season for Rams with 16 goals scored and 12 assists.

Jace Overturf, Bishop Moore, Jr.

Buzz: Leading scorer at forward for Class 4A state runners-up tallied team-best 23 goals and 10 assists.

Alex Pencak, Bishop Moore, Sr.

Buzz: Top defender for team that finished 23-3-1 with 10 goals allowed contributed 6 goals and 2 assists.

Finlay Prain, West Orange, Jr.

Buzz: Considered most skilled player on team, the defensive midfielder had 10 goals and 11 assists in 14 games.

Yousef Shakweer, Timber Creek, Sr.

Buzz: Attacking central midfielder and team captain led Wolves to region semifinals with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Second Team

Nicholas Aquilino, East Ridge, GK, Jr.

Henry Brown, Trinity Prep, F, Sr.

João Vitor Baldin, Windermere Prep, DMF, Sr.

Chase Duerksen, Horizon, D, Sr.

Jayden Fernandez, Lake Nona, D, Jr.

Chris Hernandez, Celebration, GK, Jr.

Matthew McCall, Bishop Moore, GK, Sr.

Gabriel Perez, East Ridge, MF, Sr.

Carlos Ramirez, West Orange, D, Sr.

Christian Rodriguez, Horizon, F, Sr.

Gabriel Simoes, Windermere, MF, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Ryan Avallone, Trinity Prep, MF, Sr.

Juan Cardenas, Gateway, MF, Sr.

Noah Casservik, Seminole, GK, Sr.

Jose D’Lima, Celebration, MF, Jr.

Julio D’Lima, Celebration, MF, Sr.

Brendon Excellent, Hagerty, MF, Sr.

Carter Faden, Mount Dora Christian, F, So.

Paul Padilla, Faith Christian, F, Sr.

Javier Perez, Legacy Charter, DMF, Sr.

Andreas Tate, DeLand, DMF, Sr.

Matthew Vargas, Gateway, DMF, Sr.

