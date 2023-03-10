Orange County students get special trek to Kennedy Space Center

Students from various Orange County elementary schools walk under a mockuop of the Dream Chaser Tenacity space plane, left, as they explore Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as a part of a Spacekids Global field trip, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. SpaceKids Global, a Winter Park-based national nonprofit led by Blue Origin astronaut and philanthropist Sharon Hagle, sponsored the STEM education event. The five participating schools were Conway, Hungerford, Ivey Lane, Little River and Orange Center elementary. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — Nearly 250 fourth-graders from elementary schools in Orange County spent the day at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Wednesday, thanks to a couple of Florida groups that look to stoke up interest in space.

The kids from Conway, Hungerford, Ivey Lane, Little River and Orange Center elementaries, all Title I schools with a large number of students from low-income families, took the bus trip over, all wearing matching blue T-shirts.

“My school in particular, there’s about 75% free and reduced lunch, so for our kids, this may not be something they get to do all the time on their own,” said Conway Elementary principal Judy Bransford. “This really opens the door for them to see a unique side of Florida and getting to come see the rockets up close and personal.”

The trip was possible thanks in part to a $10,000 gift to Orange County Public Schools from Winter Park couple Sharon and Mark Hagle, who both flew to space on a suborbital Blue Origin New Shepard launch last year . Their donation was merged with funds from Florida High Tech Corridor to provide tickets, transportation and food for the day.

Since 2007, the Hagles had been seeking a chance to fly to space. They have already been booked on several more in the future including trips with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, the Space Perspective space balloon and another flight on Blue Origin.

The notion that they didn’t want to be known as simply well-to-do space tourists led to Sharon forming the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, now in its eighth year of operation. Sharon Hagle often visits OCPS schools to speak about her experience, so the donation to fund the KSC trip made sense.

“It really goes with what our motto is, and that’s bringing space to kids everywhere,” she said. “These kids don’t get that opportunity. We believe that if you can see it, you can be it.”

She was on hand to welcome them wearing her Blue Origin spaceflight suit along with SpaceKids Global mascot and service dog, Saba the Space Dog. The kids then scattered into KSC’s Rocket Garden before venturing into the various exhibits throughout the day.

Several were keen to view a rocket launch from Relativity Space, which was slated to fly its 3D-printed rocket Terran 1 to orbit for the first time, but the attempt was ultimately scrubbed .

“I’m most excited to see the rocket launch even if it’s not a real rocket. It’s 3D printed,” Gyet Wright, 9, of Orlando, a fourth grader at Conway Elementary said. When explained that it was indeed a real rocket, his eyes got big with realization. “It is? Woah.”

His school’s class has been learning about the space race and Sputnik, but Gyet said he’s most interested in what’s to come, “that they’re trying to build space cities for people to live in space. Very cool. I would love to do that.”

He said he’d like to play sports when he grows up, especially soccer. When asked whether or not he thought he could play soccer in space, he said “you wouldn’t have much control of what you’re doing because you’d be all over the place.” And if he kicked the ball, “It probably would go around the Earth.”

Hagle’s efforts look to spread interest in STEAM+ careers, as in science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics and environment but also break the misconception that space is just for astronauts.

“Space is for everyone and whatever jobs we have here we’re going to need there, and that includes farmers and builders and chefs and doctors and scientists,” she said. “Not everybody needs to be an astronaut.”

Her nonprofit’s goal is to target kids when they are younger.

“If you don’t get kids hooked on math and science basics by age 7, you’re going to lose them,” she said.

Among its efforts, SpaceKids Global has partnered with the Girl Scouts to send science experiments to the International Space Station and even flown a pair of kids up in a zero-gravity airplane flight.

In conjunction with the Hagles’ next Blue Origin flight, the group is running a contest on www.spacekids.global to bring out eight children and accompanying adults to watch the launch from Texas.

Principal Bransford said the KSC trip was eye-opening for the students.

“They may be able to see the launches from their backyards in Orlando, but this really puts the experience to light, that this is real,” she said. “This is not just something you watch on TV and they get to think more about what’s possible, and what’s next because the reality is we’re training our kids for jobs that don’t exist yet, so they’ll have that wonder as they walk through the park today.”

Already, she’s seen sparks of interest.

“We have one student who was just telling me, ‘I want to go to space. I want to go space. How do I go to space?”

