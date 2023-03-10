Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"

Mavs' Kyrie Irving blew off steam in a recent rant against NBA media and fans.

Kyrie Irving © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The past 17 months have been full of ups and downs for Kyrie Irving . Now, the new member of the Dallas Mavericks is back in the spotlight in his usual style.

Irving is sick and tired of all the criticism he has faced in the past year and a half. On his Twitch stream, he responded to all of the comments he had received in a heated rant.

“You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am. You see a few posts, ‘Oh, Kai is woke. Kai got it. Oh, Kai is, oh my goodness, he just doesn’t fit into the mold of all other people. And man, he’s different, he’s crazy, he’s arrogant, he’s this, he’s that.’ All from seeing me for three hours,” Kai preached while waving his hands back in forth.

Locker room cancer

Lately, Irving has been the target of many critics who portrayed him as a "locker room cancer."

Continuing with his rant, Uncle Drew addressed how tired he is of all the speculations about what transpired during his time with the Brooklyn Nets that led to his departure and whether he would now be willing to stay with the Mavs.

“‘Ooh, what’s Kai gonna do this summer?’ Does Kai like Dallas? What happened in Brooklyn?’ What happened in Boston? What happened in Cleveland? Why did you leave LeBron? Why did you leave Jayson? Why did you leave KD? Why did you leave all these people?’ For three hours. You get to ask all these legitimate questions. As if twenty-one hours every day wasn’t happening after that,” he continued.

“Me, you think that I’m the cancer in the locker room as if basketball is an individual sport that one person is supposed to take blame for. It’s 15 guys on the team, and I’m the one cancer in the room. That’s what it’s portrayed as,” Irving added.

Gambling culture

He seemed really upset because afterward he also talked about sports betting and people approaching him about it before, after, and during the game.

The culture of putting money on sports has definitely taken off in recent times and Irving does not want such a thing near him because his life has been directly impacted by gambling.

“Gambling and sports betting has completely taken the purity away and the fun away from the game at times. I’m gonna just be honest with y’all. Work is work, but the support around it can be distracting” Irving concluded.