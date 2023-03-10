Open in App
New York State
News 12

Attorney General James makes big development in NY fight against gun violence

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

State Attorney General Letitia James says she secured a court order to stop gun makers from selling ghost guns in New York.

Legally, gun manufacturers are supposed to mark guns with serial numbers that help officials trace the gun back to the maker, seller, and customer. However, ghost guns are made without a serial number, that can’t be traced.

They’re often sold in parts that someone can put together at home.

Now, Attorney General James says 10 national gun companies will have to stop selling and shipping those parts. James won the court order against several big gun names including 80% Arms and Glockstore.

Ghost guns have been connected to several shootings across the city, including one that took the life of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo and injured two other teens last April as they were walking home from school in Melrose.

Officials for months have been warning that ghost guns are a danger to New Yorkers because they’re a loophole around gun regulation. Since they are sold in separate parts, they don’t have a serial number, making it hard for law enforcement to track down a shooter.

The attorney general called this a common sense gun law and says that this court order will protect the public.

She also has filed a lawsuit against those 10 companies, which is currently pending.

