WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix arrives, bringing a slushy coating for Saturday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rain showers will last overnight and a little snow is possible tomorrow morning.

NOW: Steady rain tonight followed by wet snow through noon Saturday.

NEXT: Rain and snow showers to begin next week.

Tonight: A steady light to moderate rain that changes to wet snow by Saturday morning, lows around the mid-30s.

Saturday: A cloudy day with a wet morning snow ending as rain showers by the afternoon, highs around the mid-40s.

Sunday (Daylight saving - Push clocks ahead by one hour): Increasing clouds, highs from the mid- to upper-40s. A chance of showers later.

Monday: A chilly rain, highs around the mid-40s. Rain and snow later in the day.

Tuesday: A windy day with rain and snow showers, highs near 40. Continued wind with a chance of rain and snow showers late.

Wednesday: Gusty winds under a mix of sun and clouds, highs around the mid-40s.