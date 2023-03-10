Open in App
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix arrives, bringing a slushy coating for Saturday

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rain showers will last overnight and a little snow is possible tomorrow morning.

NOW: Steady rain tonight followed by wet snow through noon Saturday.

NEXT: Rain and snow showers to begin next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPdzi_0lEBHv4T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAnTm_0lEBHv4T00

Tonight: A steady light to moderate rain that changes to wet snow by Saturday morning, lows around the mid-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zcwn_0lEBHv4T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YjEg_0lEBHv4T00

Saturday: A cloudy day with a wet morning snow ending as rain showers by the afternoon, highs around the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIC1b_0lEBHv4T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8MLQ_0lEBHv4T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VSww_0lEBHv4T00

Sunday (Daylight saving - Push clocks ahead by one hour): Increasing clouds, highs from the mid- to upper-40s. A chance of showers later.

Monday: A chilly rain, highs around the mid-40s. Rain and snow later in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzbH8_0lEBHv4T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8xR3_0lEBHv4T00

Tuesday: A windy day with rain and snow showers, highs near 40. Continued wind with a chance of rain and snow showers late.

Wednesday: Gusty winds under a mix of sun and clouds, highs around the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q2Sw_0lEBHv4T00
