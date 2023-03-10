Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
107.5 The Fan

2023 Colts Free Agent Watch: Rodney McLeod

By Kevin Bowen,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsVQ0_0lEBBuXq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLSEu_0lEBBuXq00

INDIANAPOLIS It turned out to be one of the more important free agent signings for the Colts last season.

Rodney McLeod has proven throughout his decade-long run in the NFL to be a pro.

And the Colts experienced that last season.

McLeod came to Indianapolis having started 138 career games, including being a full-time starter for the previous 9 seasons.

Yet, McLeod did not have a locked-in starting job when he joined the Colts.

It was a starting competition between McLeod and 20-year-old rookie Nick Cross.

And that was won by Cross exiting training camp.

The rookie was the Week 1 and 2 starter, but the staff had early-season issues with Cross that led to a change.

McLeod took over in Week 3 and started the final 15 games of the season. In playing 1,031 snaps last year, McLeod finished 3 rd among Colts defenders in playing time.

As McLeod hits free agency for a second straight year, the Colts will have to make some internal decisions on their youth at safety.

Julian Blackmon has one more year left on his rookie deal. Rodney Thomas II showed a lot of early promise as a rookie. And Cross is entering his second season.

But is the need there for the 32-year-old McLeod to return to Indianapolis?

The post 2023 Colts Free Agent Watch: Rodney McLeod appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Fox News Reporter Fact-Checks MTG’s Claim ‘Explosive’ Was Found at Border – It Was a Ball of Duct Tape and Sand
Rio Grande City, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy