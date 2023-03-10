Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

New safety crossing signals being placed on US 41

By Alexandra Rangel,

6 days ago
Some new pedestrian crossing signals are being placed on US-41 (Cleveland Avenue) in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has been working on several construction projects along US 41 for the past years.

The construction is between Winkler Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Some of the projects include new medians, drainage structures, light signals, and pedestrian safety.

The new pedestrian hybrid signals called pedestrian hybrid beacons will be placed on several road crossings on Cleveland Avenue.

They will be placed on Maravilla Lane, Ricardo Avenue, Coronado Road, Lafayette, and Midway between Hanson Street and Linhart Avenue.

The traffic control device is designed to help pedestrians cross safely.

Pedestrian safety has been a big concern in Fort Myers.

Recently there have been many crashes including several hit-and-runs.

FDOT is hoping to minimize some of those accidents.

According to Safety by Design Florida, hybrid beacon signals are supposed to reduce pedestrian-vehicle crashes by 69%.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

