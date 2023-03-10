Kristen Doute Slams Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval – ‘He’s Not Egotistical, He’s a Narcissist’

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute has some choice words for ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, sharing that he’s a narcissist.

Before Sandoval dated Ariana Madix, he was with Kristen Doute. Sandoval and Doute broke up when she slept with Jax Taylor . Meanwhile, Sandoval had kissed Madix before he and Doute officially broke up. She moved on to date James Kennedy, who was briefly engaged to Raquel Leviss. And Leviss and Sandoval shocked the Bravo universe when it was revealed that they had been having an affair for several months.

Years later, Doute is friends with Madix and has shown her support for her on social media. She recently reflected on dating Sandoval and slammed him for being a narcissist.

Kristen Doute calls Tom Sandoval a ‘narcissist’

Doute believes that Madix and Sandoval’s breakup was the best thing that could have happened to Madix. “Phenomenal that this happened,” she said on Scheana Shay’s Dear Media’s Scheananigans podcast. She doesn’t have a lech that’s gonna be dragging her down anymore. She gets to flourish.”

“[Ariana] can write her own book without someone writing her coattails,” Doute added. “She can have all of her own fire and is gonna go crazy now. And that’s what I’m excited for, as hard as this is right now. And I remember how hard it can be because he’s very arrogant and he’s very egotistical.”

“He’s not egotistical. He’s a narcissist. I’m egotistical,” she joked.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ affair shocked Kristen Doute

She admitted to being shocked when she learned that Sandoval and Leviss were having an affair.

“It blows my mind,” she said. “I feel like this is all still very surreal. That this even occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana’s back. Like there’s still something that I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked.”

“But now in hindsight, I’m like, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn’t think he’d do it to her,” Doute admitted.

Doute added that Sandoval is “only concerned with himself right now, and it’s just bringing back so many memories.”

She reflected on her relationship with Tom Sandoval

Doute recalled how young she and Sandoval were when they dated. “Mostly just very messy,” she said. “We were young, we were broke. We were dumb. I think Tom and I, as long as we did stay together, as you know Scheana personally like we should have broken up after year two. Oh my God. Yes. And we stayed in it because we shared a DVR box.”

“We were very messy,” Doute continued. “And I remember obviously, as everybody knows, that watches Vanderpump Rules , the crazy that it brought out in me at first. But I think what’s really been frustrating me on the internet right now are the people that actually think that the whole, you got him how you get him.”

She added, “I’m so lucky to call [Ariana] a really good friend for many, many years now. Unfortunately, I had to thank her for taking him out of my life. I know, isn’t it strange how that happened? It’s so wild and there’s no karma coming down on her.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers are likely to see more of Doute on the show. It’s rumored that she’s returned to film for season 10 in support of Madix.