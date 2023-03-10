How Morgan County's park system has evolved: New restrooms, restored buildings, more

The county's park department began in 2005 with a budget of $5,000 and one large section of land off Duckworth Road near Paragon donated to the county by Indianapolis Power and Light in 2004.

The state also received a section of land from IPL nearby. The state turned its section into a state forest.

At the time, county officials discussed the need to create parks and recreational areas in Morgan County to help draw new development.

County officials decided to create a park on the donated land. In 2005, the county created a park board with volunteers, received $5,000 from the county council, and began developing the property into Burkhart Creek Park.

The county's park system has come a long way since 2005.

For 2023, the council appropriated more than $295,000 for park operations, which doesn't account for the work of volunteers who have helped with the county's park system.

In addition to Burkhart Creek Park, the county has the Old Town Waverly Park, the Wilbur School House, and the Landersdale Trail system. There are future plans to turn the old Warner Landfill off Ind. 252 into a horse park.

Much the credit for developing the park system belongs to current county commissioner Kenny Hale. Hale served as a county council member and county plan director before being elected commissioner.

Hale is quick to give credit to the many volunteers who have dedicated their time and money to helping develop the park system. "Without them, the work would not have been done," he said.

For 2023, Hale said the council provided funding for two part-time positions. He said those employees will help coordinate activities in the parks and help with maintenance.

He credited the county's community correction workers with providing many hours of work in improving both Waverly and Burkhart Creek parks.

Hale said he helped coordinate the work and filled out many forms required by both the state and federal government.

From a flood area to a county park

Situated next to the White River, the Town of Waverly was subject to several floods. In 2005, the town flooded twice. Emergency crews had to use boats to evacuate residents.

After the 2005 floods, state and federal agencies helped the county purchase the flood-prone homes and businesses.

Hale was the point person for the county in purchasing the property in Waverly. Using a combination of state and federal grants and money the county received from riverboat taxes, the county was able to purchase nearly all the property in town.

Because most of the land is prone to flooding, heavy restrictions were placed on its use.

Permanent structures are not allowed without special permission, but the land can be used as a park.

Hale knew it would take a lot of work and money, but said he felt there was potential to establish a park.

It took a lot of work from a lot of people, but Old Town Waverly Park was created. While nearly all the structures were demolished, the bank building, church, and house next to the church were saved.

Hale found an old log cabin in another county, had it dismantled and reconstructed in the park. The county also had restrooms built near the entrance. After the Waverly sanitary sewer system was built, the restroom was connected to it. Two small buildings, one for the blacksmith shop and the second for the tin shop, were built along with a gazebo used for special occasions.

For several years, the Old Town Waverly Festival has been held at the end of September.

New events held in the park include a car show and a Relay for Life event.

There is a paved walking trail that runs along White River.

Last year, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources installed a boat ramp that allows boats to be launched into the river.

During the Morgan County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, Hale said the trail is being used by walkers and bicycle riders. He said many people fish in the river. He said beavers are causing damage to trees in the park and the latest storm knocked down some trees, damaging some sections of the trail.

Burkhart Creek Park

After the initial work on Burkhart Creek, the county installed a walking trail. A couple of parking areas were created and port-a-potties were brought in. Employees in the county's soil and water office helped identify plants in the area. There is a shelter house in one area, but for the most part, Burkhart Creek has been kept as a natural area with little construction. People can get out and walk among the flowers and enjoy nature.

One problem, Hale said was vandalism to the port-a-potties. At one time, someone set them on fire.

The county decided to install a permanent restroom. Hale said after comparing costs, they settled on a restroom made out of a steel shipping container.

Hale said the cost for the container restroom was about half of the cost of a concrete building.

The container is divided into two sections. Both sections meet ADA standards. Each section has a "toilet" mounted to the floor. Under each section is a 300-gallon holding tank. Currently, Hale or a neighbor travels to the park each morning to unlock the restrooms and returns each night to lock them. Hale said electric locks will be installed on the doors tl automatically lock and unlock at preset times. He said if someone happens to be inside when they lock, that person will be able to get out by opening the door.

Wilbur School

Constructed in 1876, the Wilbur School house, located on Wilbur Road near Wilbur, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building had been maintained by a private group of volunteers who found they lacked the resources to keep the old building up. They asked the county commissioners to take over and, after much discussion, the county agreed.

Hale said to save the building, the bricks had to be tuck pointed and the windows replaced.

Hale said the work is nearly complete and on April 8, there will be a ceremony opening of the school house. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hale said there is still a lot of work to be done.

Landersdale Trial has been in the works for years and is still not complete. Hale said there are still some areas that are not connected.

Another area off Ind. 252, where the old county landfill was located, could become a horse park. Due to some problems with the landfill, the state has placed restrictions on what can be done with the land.

Hale said he is confident residents will support the county park system. He said the county will benefit from having parks such as Old Town Waverly and Burkhart Creek.