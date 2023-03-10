Softball countdown: 10 players to watch from around the area in 2023

Softball practices are officially underway which means the season is one step closer to its start. Here's a look at some of the top players to watch from around the area in 2023.

Alex Cooper, Mooresville

After shattering a variety of Mooresville records and being among the nation's leading scorers, Mooresville senior Alex Cooper will look to repeat the success of the 2022 season which saw her notch 64 RBI's, 63 runs, 57 hits and 18 home runs while batting .582. Also a force on the defensive side, Cooper generated 110 strikeouts, 41 assists, 38 putouts and three double plays.

Chloe Huff, Martinsville

Huff enters the 2023 season as one of Martinsville's marquee players and leaders. During her junior season, the pitcher went 6-2 on the mound, pitching 50 strikeouts in 54 innings. At the plate, Huff earned the team's second-best batting average at .370, generating 34 hits, 19 runs, 18 RBI's and two home runs.

Laci Boggs, Decatur Central

Entering the year as one of many senior leaders, Boggs will look to follow two impressive campaigns during her sophomore and junior season to produce her best yet. In 2022, the senior averaged a team-best .530 at the plate, translating to 44 hits, 27 RBI's, 15 doubles, 13 runs and five home runs. Also an incredibly talented catcher, Boggs fielded 226 putouts and 19 assists on 254 total chances.

Eliza Brancheau, Eminence

Brancheau followed up a solid sophomore season with another explosive campaign in 2022, upping her batting average from .364 to .420. She led the Eels in home runs with seven while also connecting on 29 pitches for 27 runs and 24 RBI's. Brancheau also posted a .967 fielding percentage with 31 put outs and 27 assists. She'll look to raise the bar even higher for her senior season.

Zoey Kugelman, Mooresville

Kugelman had a terrific sophomore campaign in 2022 which saw her be the Pioneers' third best hitter, averaging .417 while adding 40 hits, 28 runs, 24 RBIs and three home runs. A three-level player on defense, Kugelman collected 26 assists and 15 putouts while also going 5-0 on the mound with 28 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.

Ashley Lewis, Monrovia

The shortstop played key roles on each side of the ball last season, helping the Bulldogs to a 14-9 record. Lewis had 25 putouts and 18 assists on defense and added 30 hits, 27 runs, 23 RBI's 11 doubles and two home runs on a .385 average on the flip side.

Karssen Pruitt, Martinsville

One of the Artesians' most improved in 2022, Pruitt will look to bring her game to new heights this year. As a junior, she put together career-highs in hits (31), RBI's (18), runs (14) and home runs (3). She also fielded with a .979 percentage, adding 44 putouts and three assists on 48 total chances.

Kendall Lowry, Mooresville

If there's one word to describe Lowry's impact on the field, it's reliable. The senior is a dependable option on both sides of the ball. Playing catcher, Lowry had only one error last season while producing 194 putouts and 10 assists. On offense, Lowry hit with a .406 average, tacking on 41 hits, 25 RBI's, three runs and a home run.

Kaitlyn Mattocks, Monrovia

Mattocks produced on both sides of the ball for Monrovia last season, her freshman year, but found most success while on the mound where she went 7-3 with 99 strikeouts in 82.1 innings. Batting, Mattocks converted 28 hits (.368) into 13 RBI's, eight runs and five doubles.

Sophia Saucerman, Eminence

While certainly talented on the basketball court, Saucerman also showed out on the diamond during her freshman season. The sophomore generated 26 hits, 24 runs, 22 RBI's and two home runs while batting with a .400 average. Saucerman chipped in 27 putouts and eight assists fielding and 33 strikeouts in 27.2 innings on the mound.

Additional names to watch

Josi Hair, Mooresville, Sr.Jazlynn Stewart, Decatur Central, Jr.Holly Galyan, Martinsville, Sr.Bella Dittemore, Eminence, Sr.Savannah Payne, Monrovia, Jr.Ella Phillips, Decatur Central, Sr.

