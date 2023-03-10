St. Peter's School restructures to form middle school

St. Peter's Schools is restructuring and combining its sixth, seventh and eighth grades into a dedicated middle school program for fall classes.

Head of Schools Laurie McKeon Monday said sixth graders will move from St. Peter's Elementary School to the high school 's third floor to become St. Peter's Middle School.

The current, fifth grade students will be the inaugural students moving into the high school building at 104 W. First St., which originally was part of the Sister's Convent.

Preparing students for the rigor of high school

This new academic unit will have specific intent and focus on preparing students for the rigor of high school. It will also have a curriculum focusing on life skills — part of the floor still is set up from the old convent with a working kitchen, bedroom and laundry facilities. The middle school students will have a speaker series with professionals coming to the school to discuss their careers with students.

"Research and studies show that middle school is probably the most important time and the biggest indicator of college success," she said.

"The habits and skills that kids gain in sixth, seventh and eighth grade helps them be way more successful in high school," she said. "They call it academic discipline but it's everything from turning in work on time, respect ... honesty, integrity, if you focus hard on those then success in high school will be much easier, faster," she added.

McKeon said what St. Peter's Schools is going to create is a self-contained space, (the third floor) and we're going to do some renovation so it is crisp and clean and we're going to offer everything (including) Latin, (which is now offered in high school only)," she said. They will be offered honors language arts and honors math.

"The big picture is we're a preschool through high school and that's a model I love working with, one, because we control most of the variables, and two, because you get to see the kids grow from little to big and you get to know them really well," she said.

'Forming the whole student, the whole child'

"Everything we're doing here at St. Peter's is forming the whole student, the whole child," McKeon said.

"It's very formative and all very purposeful and we try to do everything with intent is to get students to assess their God-given gifts, talents, skills and use them in a way to serve God and others and to become the people they're meant to be," she added.

She said currently seventh- and eighth-graders follow a seven-period day.

The new middle school model will be very structured and reward students with positive behavior in an "honors lounge" during homework time or other times, McKeon said. She wants students to recognize that making the right choices will put them in a better position.

"A huge focus of our middle school is trying to get the students to be independent learners," McKeon said. "Again if you can own your own education, when you get to high school, you take rigorous classes. You do well in your classes. You move faster. If in this middle school that is the aim, then those kids who are kind of in the middle who could go either way, if the tone of the environment we're in is we expect better and best, kids who will kind of hang back, suddenly they are surrounded by that expectation," she said.

McKeon came to St. Peter's Aug. 1, 2021. She and her husband have six children who all went to Catholic Schools. She holds a master's degree in nonprofit administration from Notre Dame University, a juris doctor from Notre Dame Law School, and a bachelor of arts from Notre Dame. McKeon used to be an attorney and sat on numerous boards and did a lot of nonprofit work, including consulting with Catholic schools.

"The transformative power of Catholic education is really powerful. I've seen it work a ton for big kids, for little kids, and I really believe in the model," she said.

She said she believes in creating a community "where we value and love everybody and because we value and love them, we expect a lot out of them," McKeon said.

"I say this to the kids every day. 'I know greatness is in every one of you and it's our job as a staff to get that out of them,'" she added. "As the educators, we've got to create the environment that makes that easier."

