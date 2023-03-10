Open in App
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Rain Overnight; Raw Saturday With Light Rain, Snow Showers

By Tony Petrarca,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sOcw_0lEB0GJm00

Good Evening

Light rain will continue now and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Some wet snow will mix in across higher elevations by daybreak.
Raw chilly on Saturday with mostly light rain and drizzle… some wet snow mixed in across higher elevations. Drier air will settle in by Saturday evening as skies gradually clear Saturday night.

Sunday looks much nicer…partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. Meanwhile, we are watching, Monday PM into Tuesday, with a coastal storm. The storm track this early out remains uncertain, but at this point, rain and strong winds are likely, with some snow in higher elevations north and west of Providence by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1GUx_0lEB0GJm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mw5SR_0lEB0GJm00

A thin slushy coating of snow is possible on “non-paved” surfaces (grass/car tops) by dawn on Saturday for areas north and west of the route 95 corridor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUyVd_0lEB0GJm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STYLq_0lEB0GJm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwIYW_0lEB0GJm00

❄️ Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

THIS WEEKEND: Windy, Chilly Damp Saturday; Sunny Dry, Milder Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efbCU_0lEB0GJm00

If you’re heading to Newport for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, make sure to layer up and have a waterproof jacket with the gusty breeze and light rain/snow showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XS1uc_0lEB0GJm00

Skies gradually clear by later Saturday evening with lows Saturday night falling into the 20s. Watch for a few icy spots by dawn on Sunday and don’t forget to “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunday is a seasonable day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s With the time change, the sunrise Sunday moves to 7:02AM, followed by the sunset at 6:48PM.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny And Dry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SKgK_0lEB0GJm00

COASTAL STORM: Monday Evening Into Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoQqO_0lEB0GJm00

The exact storm track, which at this point is way too early to call, will determine how precipitation type, amounts, and locations play out. The latest data points to this storm producing a lot of wind. Check back for updates this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Irnhb_0lEB0GJm00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

