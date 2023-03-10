Open in App
Hartford, OH
Newark Advocate

State auditor announces $47K finding for recovery from Hartford Fair fiscal officer

By The Advocate,

6 days ago

COLUMBUS − The state auditor announced Tuesday a finding for recovery of $47,646 from the former Hartford Independent Agricultural Society fiscal officer, who was found guilty of theft and related counts in December .

Brooke A. Williams-Browning, 50, of Centerburg, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of tampering with records, both third-degree felonies, in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Monday Dec. 5.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of community control.

The total recovery amount included additional amounts not ordered as part of Williams-Browning’s restitution and sentence. The finding was included in a special audit of the Hartford Independent Agricultural Society, which details the investigation into Williams-Brownings’ wrongdoing.

The state auditor Special Investigations Unit and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation in February 2020. SIU determined that Williams-Browning made 265 improper purchases totaling $37,814, using the Society’s credit or debit cards.

Auditors also found seven checks totaling $5,820 that were payable to Williams-Browning or to "cash," but had no proper public purpose. An additional $880 in petty cash could not be located, following her arrest.

Williams-Browning was indicted in July 2022. She faces a possible prison term of 12 months if she violates post-release control terms. She was also ordered to make restitution of $39,184.69, which she paid prior to her sentencing hearing.

The remaining balance owed as part of Tuesday’s finding for recovery is $8,462.

Williams-Browning had been employed by the Hartford Fair Board for about 15 years.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 104 convictions resulting in more than $5 million in restitution. The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

