Good Morning CaneSport 3.10.23

Well, the Miami hoops team faced off against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament yesterday afternoon and saw a blowout turn into a nailbiter. But Miami won and will play again today – we have your full recap and reaction off that first game. So be sure to check that out.

Plus Miami held its third spring practice yesterday before UM goes on spring break (the next practice is the 21st). We have your video from the day’s work, news & notes from the practice field and post-practice team feedback from C Matt Lee, WR Colbie Young and STAR Te’Cory Couch. So don’t miss that.

Then there’s recruiting news this morning.

We catch up with high priority Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas WR Chance Robinson, who got a sense of what Shannon Dawson’s offense is all about and shares where things stand.

Also find out what Pahokee (Fla.) 2025 QB Austin Simmons is saying after he visited Miami for a second time already this spring.

We also break down why Boo Carter is a big priority for Miami in this class, delving into the tape of the Chattanooga (TN) Brainerd standout safety.

And Orlando (Fla.) Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman is quickly becoming a household name in the 2026 class, having received offers from a number of Power Five programs and recently visiting Miami. He shares his thoughts, and loves everything he saw from the Hurricanes.

Plus with spring ball underway and the University of Miami hosting a plethora of elite talent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage running back Byron Louis paid a visit to Coral Gables Thursday morning.

Dawson and his Air Raid Offense … Posted by Sweatchuck

Will show you how important schemes that fit your personnel are and just how vital to the W/L column. So before I say how much a player sucks.. I first question did the coaches put them in the position to have success?. Rambo is UM”s all-time single season receiving yards record holder and he’s not even in the NFL. So did we really have a talent problem?? Remember what the offense looked like under Enos and how eerily similar it looked under Gattis. Then compare the jump we had under Lashlee.. I’m expected a similar jump under Dawson and one of our WR will have a Rambo/Harley breakout year. Pumpers up.

“Did we make mistakes? Yeah. You put yourself in position to win. We could have been behind, could have been the team down 17. It happens. That’s what sports is all about. It’s a reality show at its best – you don’t know what’s going to happen.” Miami basketball coach Jim Larranaga, whose team saw an 18-point lead whittled to two but held on at the end to win

