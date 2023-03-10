Open in App
Springfield, MA
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area

By Stacker

6 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area from Yelp . Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Osteria

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Categories: Italian
– Address: 301 Bridge St Springfield, MA 01103
Doro Marketplace

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies
– Address: 2 National Dr Windsor Locks, CT 06096
West Side Bar & Grill

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: American (New)
– Address: 95 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089
Likkle Patty Shop

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)
– Categories: Specialty Food
– Address: 80 Poquonock Ave Windsor, CT 06095
O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)
– Categories: Chicken Wings
– Address: 733 Chicopee St Chicopee, MA 01013
Pokémoto Northampton

– Photo: Yelp

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: Asian Fusion
– Address: 18 Main St Northampton, MA 01060
