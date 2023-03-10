Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area from Yelp . Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp via Stacker
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Categories: Italian – Address: 301 Bridge St Springfield, MA 01103 – Read more on Yelp Doro Marketplace Yelp via Stacker
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies – Address: 2 National Dr Windsor Locks, CT 06096 – Read more on Yelp West Side Bar & Grill Yelp via Stacker
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: American (New) – Address: 95 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089 – Read more on Yelp Likkle Patty Shop Yelp via Stacker
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)
– Categories: Specialty Food – Address: 80 Poquonock Ave Windsor, CT 06095 – Read more on Yelp O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill Yelp via Stacker
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Wings – Address: 733 Chicopee St Chicopee, MA 01013 – Read more on Yelp
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion – Address: 18 Main St Northampton, MA 01060 – Read more on Yelp
