Haverhill Police located missing 17-year-old

Update: The missing juvenile from Haverhill has been located. See the original story below:

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Haverhill Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 17-year-old Jason Joseph was reported missing on Thursday, March 9th after he did not go to school.

Jason is black, 6′ tall, 175 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. It is reported that he may be in the Boston area.

If you have any information about Joseph’s whereabouts, contact the Haverhill Police at (978) 373-1212.

