Chase follows after Columbus police cruiser hit on I-70
By Adam Conn,
6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A Columbus Police cruiser was struck by a car, whose driver was taken to the hospital after he surrendered a few miles away in Bexley early Friday.
According to a sergeant at the scene, a Columbus officer’s car was stopped along I-70 East at Champion Avenue conducting an investigation around 2:15 a.m. At that moment, a vehicle, which was driving erratically, hit the cruiser and fled the scene.
Comments / 0