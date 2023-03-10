Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Why Columbus City Council is spending $400,000 on itself

By Sarah Donaldson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPLD9_0lEAoqTs00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus City Council will spend upward of $400,000 for a number of in-chamber renovations, including a new desk for each of its future additional members and new cameras for streaming purposes.

The Council cleared the $407,437 within a consent agreement at its meeting Monday night, entering into a construction contract with R.W. Setterlin Building Co. The funds — according to the ordinance — are allocated toward “various construction services,” which include adding two new desks, switching out five new in-chamber cameras and two lights, and installing fiber lines.

Adding, rearranging desks

The dais where members sit for weekly meetings and other hearings won’t structurally change, but once the two new desks are added, it will be rearranged to account for an eventual larger seated body.

“This is part of our effort to follow what the voters asked us to do,” said Jose Rodriguez, the Council’s communications director. “They need a place to sit.”

By the end of 2023, the Council itself will look different — growing by two members, from seven to nine — as it also changes from an entirely at-large body to a hybrid body. That swell has been a longtime in the making, after voters ratified city charter amendment Issue 3 in 2018, requesting a larger body.

Under the new system about to be ushered in, candidates for council have to live in the districts they are seeking election to. All voters in the city of Columbus, however, will vote on the whole slate of candidates, rather than just in the election for their ward.

More information about the districts Columbus residents will fall within is available on the city government’s website .

CTV gets new cameras, other additions

Much of the rest of the cost will go toward updating cameras and other technology used by Columbus Government Television, which livestreams Council and other city government meetings and events.

When the pandemic hit about three years ago, Rodriguez said streaming became vital to Council’s day-to-day.

The chamber’s current cameras are more than a decade old, according to Nya Hairston, Council’s deputy communications director. “With an investment like this, you want it to last,” Hairston said.

The chamber will undergo the various renovations while Council is on its summer recess, according to the ordinance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
What housing policies will Columbus City Council consider in 2023?
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
What pay equity ordinance will mean for Columbus job-seekers
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Council alters proposed mobile food vendor changes
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$25M Short North tower lands Italian Village Commission
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Central Ohio law enforcement roll out St. Patrick’s Day safety measures
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Transportation issues hitting South-Western City Schools
Grove City, OH1 day ago
Hilliard hires full-time victim advocate
Hilliard, OH1 day ago
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Could passenger trains come back to central Ohio?
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Westerville schools superintendent resigns for new education job
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Meet Columbus police's new mobile breathalyzer, the DUI Interceptor
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crime survivors push for more protection at Ohio Statehouse
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Man accused of supplying gun in fatal Columbus shooting arraigned in court
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Groveport Madison OKs school safety improvements
Groveport, OH1 day ago
Columbus officer charged in 2020 protests sues investigator, city
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Billy Wagner trial may be delayed until 2024
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Columbus woman warns of Texas-based utility company’s practices
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day: Events, parades and where to celebrate in central Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus’ largest hotel ready for March Madness
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Hilliard parents debate banning book from school libraries
Hilliard, OH2 days ago
Police identify man shot, killed in south Columbus
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
One dead in east Columbus crash
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One person seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Pi Day in central Ohio: Where to find deals and specials
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Camera shows teen throwing speaker off Columbus condo roof
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy