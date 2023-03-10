Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

She went from a ‘dark period’ in high school to preaching about suicide prevention

By Michelle Marchante,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjdsd_0lEAn04U00

Mecca McCain remembers being as young as 11 when she first began cutting herself with a steak knife hidden in her bedroom.

The University of Miami junior remembers experiencing drastic mood swings, feeling sad, anxious and losing interest in activities, including her passion for fashion. She was one of a “handful of Black students at a predominately white, elite private school” in Washington and was not doing well in school. And, sometimes, she had suicidal thoughts.

“I wasn’t able to take care of myself, I had a really hard time, even getting out of bed to go to school in the morning, maintaining friendships. It was just a very, like, dark period for me,” said McCain, now 21. “And again, I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know what to do. So, I kind of just kept everything to myself.”

Her mom, she said, saved her life by getting her started in therapy with a psychiatrist. Working with her mother, the physician admitted her to a psychiatric hospital during high school, where she began taking medications. She’s now a young adult presenter for the Miami-Dade chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness program “Ending the Silence,” a prevention and early intervention program for middle, high and college students.

“I went from thinking that I wouldn’t graduate high school to almost graduating UM ... I went from dealing with haunting thoughts of suicide ideation to become a suicide prevention instructor,” said McCain during a recent panel discussion at NAMI Miami-Dade’s first South Florida Suicide Awareness conference at the University of Miami.

The conference comes during a time when many teens and adults are contending with mental health challenges brought on by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic. The issue is particularly acute among teen girls, who are experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMHMm_0lEAn04U00
University of Miami junior Mecca McCain, 21, works as a young adult presenter for the Miami-Dade chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness program “Ending the Silence,” which is a prevention and early intervention program for middle, high and college students and their families. Michelle Marchante/mmarchante@miamiherald.com

Teen girls experiencing increased sadness, CDC says

Nearly 3 in 5 (57%) U.S. teen girls “felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade,” the CDC says. The report, which came out in February, also found more than half of LGBTQ+ students had recently experienced poor mental health and that more than 1 in 5 attempted suicide in the past year.

In Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the importance of mental health was pushed to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the school district working to identify at-risk students. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children ages 10-14 and young adults ages 24-34, based on 2020 data, according to the CDC.

“They came back to us hurting and we’re still dealing with that fallout currently,” said Frank Zenere, a school psychologist and district coordinator for Miami-Dade Schools Crisis Program Division of the Office of Mental Health and Student Services.

Zenere said the school district is focusing on identifying at-risk students and is focused on preventing suicide through a variety of initiatives, including through mental wellness clubs. Partnering with NAMI and starting in September, all employees will receive two hours of suicide prevention training as part of the district’s efforts to become certified suicide prevention schools. The district also has a mobile response team and has contracted with mental health providers as part of its risk assessment and intervention strategy.

Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in the United States in 2020; an estimated 1.2 million adults attempted suicide that year, the CDC says.

How to address mental health, reduce suicide in South Florida

In South Florida, some of the challenges involve breaking the stigma around mental illness, particularly among Black and Hispanic communities, and ensuring those who need treatment can get access to high-quality affordable care, said Dr. Stephen McLeod-Bryan, a University of Miami clinical associate professor and president-elect of the Black Psychiatrists of America and Dr. Patricia Junquera, interim chair and associate professor of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Florida International University.

“Our communities more often than not are overrun with alcohol, drugs, guns and lack of opportunities… The opportunities to gain access to treatment, mental health providers that can specifically help those who are suffering from depression, anxiety, psychosis is less available,” said McLeod-Bryan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWmwt_0lEAn04U00
Dr. Stephen McLeod-Bryan, left, a University of Miami clinical associate professor and the president-elect of Black Psychiatrists of America, and Dr. Patricia Junquera, interim chair and associate professor of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Florida International University, discuss how mental health and suicide impacts Black and Hispanic communities in South Florida during NAMI Miami-Dade’s first South Florida Suicide Awareness conference at the University of Miami on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He said that many Black people who need help often are seen in emergency rooms because they don’t know where to go for help or were taken there by law enforcement. And while the suicide rate in Blacks is not as high as among whites, “The gap between Blacks and whites is shrinking and its shrinking fast,” he said.

There also needs to be more Spanish-speaking providers who ask specific questions to understand how patients are feeling, and more information disseminated in Spanish about the importance of mental health, said Junquera.

Outreach is also critical, experts say. NAMI Miami-Dade offers a variety of free programs, including peer support groups and QPR, which is a suicide prevention training. The organization is hosting a walk for mental health awareness at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins, on May 20.

And most importantly, people at risk need to get help quickly, said John Newcomer, president and chief executive of Thriving Mind South Florida and Joseph Parks, medical director of the National Council on Mental Wellbeing.

The country, for example, has seen success with last year’s roll-out of 988, a three-digit phone number that connects people experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance use, mental health crisis or emotional distress with trained crisis counselors via phone, text or chat. The free round-the-clock service, which was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saw a 45% increase in overall volume last year compared to August 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q66R_0lEAn04U00
Kevin Hines, right, speaks with an attendee at NAMI Miami-Dade’s first South Florida Suicide Awareness conference at the University of Miami on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Hines tried to die by suicide in 2000 at the age of 19. He jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and survived. He is now a suicide prevention speaker. Michelle Marchante/mmarchante@miamiherald.com

The average speed to answer has now decreased from 2.5 minutes to 42 seconds, with 80% of problems resolved on the phone, experts said during the conference.

But 988 is like a “funnel” and is only part of the solution, said Parks. At the local level, communities need to develop a Behavioral Health Crisis System to connect police, fire, hospitals and other facilities that interact with people experiencing mental health crisis and examine data to create or improve response plans, he said. Newcomer said there will soon be four mobile response teams in Miami-Dade County, up from one.

“Waiting lists for service is a waiting list for the next crisis,” said Parks.

For NAMI Miami-Dade’s list of programs and resources, visit NamiMiami.org

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Partying in Miami for spring break? Here are the top 5 things you should watch out for
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Federal judge issues gag order silencing lawyers for defendants in Haiti assassination
Miami, FL49 minutes ago
Related Group CEO Perez: Misinformation muddies water of Brickell archaeological finds | Opinion
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘It was nerve-wracking.’ Two spellers battle for six rounds in Broward Spelling Bee
Pembroke Pines, FL20 hours ago
Miami-Dade School Board adopts prayer proclamation, displays state motto over dais
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Coming soon to Florida beaches: Massive, messy and maybe record mounds of seaweed
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
World Baseball Classic in Miami is the right place, and right time, to celebrate diversity | Opinion
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Florida student sent picture of a cat holding a gun to kids. Cops say it was ‘threatening’
Pembroke Pines, FL20 hours ago
Michael Hanzman, judge who presided over Surfside condo-collapse case, stepping down
Surfside, FL1 day ago
‘The coffin was open’: Gravesite ‘disturbed’ at historic cemetery in Miami, police say
Miami, FL1 day ago
Puerto Rico advances in World Baseball Classic but Edwin Diaz injury dampens celebration
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Miami stock-crypto scam took in $800,000, feds say. It was spent on luxury cars, gambling
Miami, FL1 day ago
Six teams remain in the World Baseball Classic. Breaking down the field
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Four plead guilty to stealing 600 outboard engines in Florida, shipping them to Mexico
Miami, FL2 days ago
Edwin Diaz injured in celebration of Puerto Rico’s WBC win over Dominican Republic
Miami, FL15 hours ago
‘I never gave up’: Judge exonerates South Florida man in prison for nearly 35 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
A Miami-Dade jury’s verdict denounced excessive police force. Let’s hope the decision sticks | Opinion
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Unsafe hot dogs and milk. Mold. An inspection of a Miami-Fort Lauderdale area 7-Eleven
Davie, FL2 hours ago
North Miami Beach mayor says he lives in city, but his family moved to another town
North Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
With family in stands, Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo lives out dream to pitch for Venezuela
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Looking for World Baseball Classic tickets? Here’s what it will cost
Miami, FL6 hours ago
NAACP: Charge Miami cop cleared by state in shooting death of man during traffic stop
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Beach 2 a.m. liquor cutoff can take effect, judge says. Will Story nightclub survive?
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
U.S. Army soldier dies after parachute accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base
Homestead, FL2 hours ago
Building finally starts on affordable apartments for seniors near Ludlam Trail
Miami, FL1 day ago
What time is last call at South Beach nightspots? What to know about changes in the law
Miami Beach, FL7 hours ago
Party on: Judge gives nightclub 30-day reprieve on Miami Beach’s 2 a.m. last call
Miami Beach, FL22 hours ago
An Argentine fusion restaurant inside shipping containers is opening near Aventura
Hallandale Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy