Open in App
Collin County, TX
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

‘Crass, Misogynistic Fraternity’: Harassment Suit Against DA Settled

By Dan Ladden-Hall,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHWM9_0lEAjI1900
Larry D. Moore/Wikimedia Commons

A lawsuit accusing a Texas county district attorney of sexual harassment and others of covering up misconduct has been settled, according to a court document filed Thursday. The federal suit, filed in October, alleged that Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis repeatedly touched female staffers inappropriately and that he made a series of improper comments and propositions. The case also accused First Assistant District Bill Wirskye of running the DA’s office as a “crass, misogynistic fraternity” and claimed several other county officials had been complicit in covering up serial misconduct. Willis has repeatedly denied the allegations made in the lawsuit, which alleged that he treated female workers as “objects that, without their consent, must gratify his sexual impulses and personal vanity,” adding that he would retaliate with “fierce rage” against those who resisted his advances. A settlement in principle was reached late last month, according to Thursday’s filing, though details of the agreement have not yet been made available.

Read it at Dallas Morning News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Missing Texas Teen Found Locked in Man’s Shed 1,000 Miles Away, Cops Say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping Dallas teen found in shed
Dallas, TX2 days ago
SWAT team arrests wanted felon inside Garland home, police say
Garland, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Students ‘Disgusted’ After Classmates Caught on Video Repeatedly Using N-Word
Grand Prairie, TX22 hours ago
Alleged kidnapper takes plea deal
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grand Prairie, TX3 days ago
James Staley guilty of capital murder of Wilder McDaniel
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Arrest made in Dallas dog dumping case
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Dallas Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Quadruple Murder
Dallas, TX3 days ago
2 men and 2 women killed in shooting at Dallas apartment building, police say
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Fifth person arrested in multiple North Texas fentanyl busts
Flower Mound, TX5 days ago
Anniversary Of Michael Chambers Disappearance
Quinlan, TX3 days ago
Woman who lost $75K in worldwide online romance scam warning others of the danger
Colleyville, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Homicide on Royal ln
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Stolen Dallas horses: Teen involved in deadly crash suspected of leading recent horse thefts
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Flower Mound teen, alleged supplier for Carrollton fentanyl trafficker, arrested
Flower Mound, TX5 days ago
Shots fired at spring break party in Mansfield, over 1,200 in attendance
Mansfield, TX2 days ago
Woman killed, another wounded in Cedar Hill domestic violence incident
Cedar Hill, TX2 days ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Rhome police circulate photo of fatal hit-and-run suspect
Rhome, TX2 days ago
Everman police continue search for gunman who killed a man Wednesday
Everman, TX6 days ago
11-year-old boy killed in North Dallas shooting, police say
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Arrests made after 4 killed in Dallas apartment shooting, police say
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Arlington Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Murder
Arlington, TX5 days ago
Man gunned down in a Pleasant Grove Golden Chick parking lot
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy