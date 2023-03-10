WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain ahead of wintry mix and snow to start the weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Samantha Augeri says rain will change to a wintry mix and snow overnight into Saturday.

WHAT'S NEW: Rain arrives this evening and continues through much of tonight, changing to a wintry mix and snow after 4am. We could have a few hours of wet snow tomorrow morning especially on the North Shore and in Nassau County, but it will mostly stick to colder surfaces. The roads will be wet and snow free in many areas. Rain and snow tapers off around lunch time with breezy conditions and some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Expect a slushy coating of snow to 2 inches.

WHAT'S NEXT: Another storm brings rain, gusty winds, and possibly a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain changing to a wintry mix and snow after 4am. Expect wet and slushy conditions. Turning breezy with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows near 34 degrees.

SATURDAY: Morning snow with a wintry mix and rain. Showers taper off by lunch time with a few breaks of sun for the afternoon. Breezy and chilly with highs near 42 degrees. Northeast to north winds 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with lows near 29. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: SPRING FORWARD. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 44. Lows near 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds and late day rain. Periods of rain at night with the chance of a wintry mix by morning. Turning windy with Highs near 46. Lows near 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain, a wintry mix, and snow. Highs near 46. Lows near 33.