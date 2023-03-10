13 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 Versace runway show in Hollywood
By Maria Noyen,
6 days ago
Versace hosted its Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in West Hollywood on Thursday.
A-list guests like Cher and Lil Nas X attended the fashion extravaganza in bold ensembles.
Miley Cyrus wore a blush and black chiffon gown decorated with diamond studs.
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway opted for an all-black ensemble. According to Vogue , her head-to-toe Versace look consisted of towering platform boots, sheer black stockings, and a dynamic mini-dress with a peplum-like bodice.
She accessorized with silver Bulgari jewelry, a black handbag, and black sunglasses.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X, who has long proved himself to be a Versace fan by wearing three custom-designed outfits by the brand to the 2021 Met Gala, brought sparkle to the fashion show.
His look featured a shimmery metallic top, a black skirt, and black boots, which were emblazoned with silver diamonds.
Michaela Jae Rodriguez
The "Loot" star wore a purple minidress that coordinated with her handbag.
The dress featured tassels, which made it reminiscent of the 1920s flapper dress style.
Lucien Laviscount
The "Emily in Paris" star wore an orange leather suit and light-brown sneakers. He accessorized with a statement floral silk neck scarf.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The couple, who have been married since 2014 , attended the Versace show side by side but opted to wear totally different styles.
Union's ensemble consisted of a hooded black dress with a daring neckline. Her outfit's darker color perfectly contrasted Wade's bubblegum-pink dress suit. He accessorized with a pair of sleek black shoes and vintage-style glasses.
Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton
Paris's outfit subtly referenced the now-iconic silver Julien MacDonald mini dress that she famously wore on her 21st birthday in 2002. She paired her sparkly look with gloves and silver heels.
Meanwhile, Kathy hopped on the all-black ensemble trend. Her outfit consisted of platform heels, a fluffy coat, and a Versace handbag.
Simone Ashley
Ashley, who played a leading role in the second season of " Bridgerton," wore a floral fuchsia minidress with a daring neckline.
The dress, which was shown on Versace's Instagram story on Thursday, was part of the label's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Matt Bomer
Bomer was another celebrity to bring a splash of color to the red carpet. He wore a burgundy suit jacket and pants styled over a crisp white shirt and sneakers.
Natalia Bryant
Bryant paired her towering platform heels with a semi-sheer black-sleeved gown and a black Versace handbag.
Gottmik
The "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 star wore an array of black pieces.
Their look consisted of knee-length platform boots, latex leggings, a corset-like crop top, and a black leather jacket with tassels.
Miley Cyrus
The "Flowers" singer wore a lilac-and-black chiffon gown, which mirrored her two-tone hairstyle. According to Grazia, the dress, which featured intricate silver chains woven across the top, is a Versace design.
Cher
Cher went for a deep-purple monochromatic look at the Versace show. She wore a pair of platform boots with leggings and a silver studded leather jacket.
Ariana DeBose
The "West Side Story" star wore one of the sheerest outfits on the runway. Her look consisted of a stilettos and black long-sleeved netted gown, which she wore over black undergarments.
Comments / 0