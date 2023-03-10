13 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 Versace runway show in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway, Lil Nas X, and Miley Cyrus at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Versace hosted its Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in West Hollywood on Thursday.

A-list guests like Cher and Lil Nas X attended the fashion extravaganza in bold ensembles.

Miley Cyrus wore a blush and black chiffon gown decorated with diamond studs.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway opted for an all-black ensemble. According to Vogue , her head-to-toe Versace look consisted of towering platform boots, sheer black stockings, and a dynamic mini-dress with a peplum-like bodice.

She accessorized with silver Bulgari jewelry, a black handbag, and black sunglasses.

Lil Nas X arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X, who has long proved himself to be a Versace fan by wearing three custom-designed outfits by the brand to the 2021 Met Gala, brought sparkle to the fashion show.

His look featured a shimmery metallic top, a black skirt, and black boots, which were emblazoned with silver diamonds.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The "Loot" star wore a purple minidress that coordinated with her handbag.

The dress featured tassels, which made it reminiscent of the 1920s flapper dress style.

Lucien Laviscount arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount

The "Emily in Paris" star wore an orange leather suit and light-brown sneakers. He accessorized with a statement floral silk neck scarf.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The couple, who have been married since 2014 , attended the Versace show side by side but opted to wear totally different styles.

Union's ensemble consisted of a hooded black dress with a daring neckline. Her outfit's darker color perfectly contrasted Wade's bubblegum-pink dress suit. He accessorized with a pair of sleek black shoes and vintage-style glasses.

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton

Paris's outfit subtly referenced the now-iconic silver Julien MacDonald mini dress that she famously wore on her 21st birthday in 2002. She paired her sparkly look with gloves and silver heels.

Meanwhile, Kathy hopped on the all-black ensemble trend. Her outfit consisted of platform heels, a fluffy coat, and a Versace handbag.

Simone Ashley arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Simone Ashley

Ashley, who played a leading role in the second season of " Bridgerton," wore a floral fuchsia minidress with a daring neckline.

The dress, which was shown on Versace's Instagram story on Thursday, was part of the label's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Matt Bomer arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Bomer was another celebrity to bring a splash of color to the red carpet. He wore a burgundy suit jacket and pants styled over a crisp white shirt and sneakers.

Natalia Bryant arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

Bryant paired her towering platform heels with a semi-sheer black-sleeved gown and a black Versace handbag.

Gottmik attends the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gottmik

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 star wore an array of black pieces.

Their look consisted of knee-length platform boots, latex leggings, a corset-like crop top, and a black leather jacket with tassels.

Miley Cyrus attends the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer wore a lilac-and-black chiffon gown, which mirrored her two-tone hairstyle. According to Grazia, the dress, which featured intricate silver chains woven across the top, is a Versace design.

Cher arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cher

Cher went for a deep-purple monochromatic look at the Versace show. She wore a pair of platform boots with leggings and a silver studded leather jacket.

Ariana DeBose arrives for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

The "West Side Story" star wore one of the sheerest outfits on the runway. Her look consisted of a stilettos and black long-sleeved netted gown, which she wore over black undergarments.