'With the mild winter, it hasn't been as bad' Pothole complaints down in Tuscarawas County

The average cost of repair after a motorist hit a pothole was nearly $600 in 2021, AAA found.

Potholes.

They can damage vehicles. They are hard to drive around. They are unsightly. And they are a fact of life in Northeast Ohio, where a continuous freeze-thaw cycle through the winter and early spring compromises hard surfaces.

This year's crop of potholes could be mercifully low thanks to a mild winter with record-high temperatures on some days, according to a survey of street officials in Tuscarawas, Stark and Summit counties.

The mild weather has helped the city of Dover tremendously, according to Service Director Dave Douglas.

"We have had less calls this season. However, potholes still pop up and we keep busy patching," he said. "We have been able to purchase regular hot mix asphalt during the winter, which makes for a better and permanent repair."

New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier said the city typically would have two crews out three or four days a week patching potholes. This year, the city has had just one crew out working two or three days a week.

Since New Philadelphia is saving on material, the city will have more money to pave streets this summer, he said.

"Instead of patching, it also frees up our guys to concentrate on our list of trees that need removed," he said. "We've concentrated on that quite a bit this winter, more so than I can remember in the last six or seven years."

Uhrichsville officials have also seen fewer potholes.

"With the mild winter, it hasn't been as bad, but one of the things we're looking at is new technology for in the future to make it even better," Mayor Mark Haney said.

The city has purchased an asphalt hot box. Instead of using cold asphalt to patch holes, workers can heat the asphalt and use it to fill holes, he said. Uhrichsville also is considering purchasing an asphalt rejuvenator, which heats the asphalt around potholes before they are filled.

How are the potholes in Stark and Summit counties?

In Stark County, officials in Alliance, Canton, North Canton, and Plain Township said they have received few, if any, pothole complaints so far this year.

"We haven't had the vicious freeze and thaw cycle," said John Bertolini, street superintendent for the city of Alliance. "The potholes seem to be less of a nuisance. We have potholes but we're able to keep up on them."

Canton's street Department responded to 1,798 fewer potholes in 2022 than in 2021. The city budgets about $30,000 a year for pothole patching.

Massillon has received some complaints thus far and has been filling them based on severity, said Tom Burgasser, who leads the Street Department. He said the city's had two crews filling potholes most days, when conditions permit.

Akron has received about 260 pothole fill requests in the last two months.

"We had that super cold freeze," Jim Hall, Public Works Bureau manager with Akron, referring to the days around Christmas when much of Northeast Ohio saw temperatures dip into the negatives.

Officials in Barberton, Green and Cuyahoga Falls reported that their pothole reports were the same or lower than in previous years.

AAA: Pothole-related car repairs cost an average of $600

Anyone who has driven long enough knows that potholes can turn a smooth drive into a rough ride at the turn of a tire.

“Potholes can certainly pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also result in unexpected and costly repair bills,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “It can cost anywhere from $250 to as much as $1,000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels along with more expensive issues like suspension damage.”

A recent survey from AAA found that in 2021, one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole, with an average cost of almost $600 per repair. In all, damage caused by potholes cost American drivers $26.5 billion in 2021 alone.

Todd Shreve, director of public service in Barberton, said now — the transition period from late winter to spring — is the worst time for potholes.

"The best way to avoid those hazards is defensive driving," Shreve said. "Slowing down and monitoring the road conditions in front of you can help to avoid many prevalent wintertime hazards including potholes."

Notify authorities about craters in the road

If you see a pothole, the best thing to do is notify the local officials.

Carrie Snyder, communications director for Cuyahoga Falls, said state laws protect municipalities from liability for most damage that occurs on the roadways.

"Per the Ohio Revised Code, the city is not responsible for damage caused by a pothole it was unaware of or did not have the opportunity to repair," Snyder said.

Dover residents can submit a pothole report through the city's 311Request tracking system at doverohio.com/311.

Canton Repository staff writers Benjamin Duer and Kelly Byer contributed to this report.