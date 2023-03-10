Open in App
Amsterdam, NY
MCSO: Amsterdam man breaks phone, trashes car in fight

By Harrison Gereau,

6 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after police say he fought with someone, broke their cell phone, and damaged their car. The unnamed victim was not injured in the February 28 incident.

It started in the town of Amsterdam, where Steven C. Chrisman, 31, allegedly damaged his victim’s cell phone. The two then drove into the city of Amsterdam, where police say Chrisman trashed the victim’s car.

According to a press release, Chrisman already had an order of protection against him. He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated family offense, along with felony and misdemeanor counts of both criminal mischief and criminal contempt.

Chrisman was arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court and sent to Montgomery County Jail. He is due back in the Amsterdam City and Town Courts on later dates.

