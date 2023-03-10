MPS to close schools on Friday due to snow, power outages

Milwaukee Public Schools announced they will be closed Friday due to the snow and power outages.

The closing came in early Friday morning after hours of snow have caused snow piles on city streets and power outages across the entire Southeast Wisconsin region.

All Central Services and Administration Buildings will be open at noon and staff should report to their work site at that time.

