NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Where Are All The Workers?

By B.D. Hobbs,

5 days ago

Despite the spin from the White House, experts are warning about our falling labor force participation rate. The bottom line is, far too many Americans just don't want to work anymore.

"There's been a significant decline in labor force participation since the pandemic" said Rachel Greszler, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, "We see do see a lot more people reliant on the government, in ways that they would just be better off, if they were out there working."

Sadly, the numbers are highest with young people, primarily young men, who are opting to live at home with mom and dad, and play video games.

"The value of work at a personal level, not even talking about the economy needing it, it's really fundamental to human flourishing" Greszler told KTRH, "It's just that innate sense of dignity and purpose. And so when people are not experiencing that, and they're instead sitting on couches and looking at screens, and not being productive"?

It's not good. Greszler notes that since the year 2000, which was considered the height of the labor market, the U.S. now has 10 million -fewer- workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrV6a_0lEAVEL900
Photo: Getty Images
