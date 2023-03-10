Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Miami police arrest 5 after officer wounded in shooting

By Associated Press,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOo5L_0lEAUm7W00

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami said five suspects were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that wounded an officer on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told WTVJ-TV that the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation around 4 p.m. near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street and was “ambushed” from behind while approaching another suspect he intended to arrest.

The shot grazed the officer, who was treated and released from Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ramirez said.

70% of Floridians support recreational marijuana amendment, UNF poll finds

A 32-year-old man was accused of being the gunman and was expected to be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. A 30-year-old was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder, police said.

Three others were taken into custody and accused of harboring the alleged gunman after the shooting, Ramirez said.

Ramirez did not identify the officer who was hurt, but said he was a department veteran of about 18 years including undercover work.

“I did that job myself, you have to blend into the environment and you’re following criminal element and there are risks with that but that’s the only way that you can stop violent criminal activity,” Ramirez said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Mother of Man Killed by Miami Sergeant After Traffic Stop Sues City, Officer
Miami, FL1 day ago
Argument after man called ‘gay’ ends in shooting at Miami Gardens gas station, police say
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
‘I want her dead’: Miami-Dade woman tried to get man to ‘take out’ former co-worker, police say
Homestead, FL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Angry, armed customer at Checker’s led to police chase in Broward
Plantation, FL9 hours ago
Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about man’s murder
Hallandale Beach, FL23 hours ago
Broward teen arrested after sharing ‘threatening’ graphic of cat wielding rifle
Pembroke Pines, FL1 day ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Suspect identified after 2 women stabbed outside train station in Hollywood
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
Jury finds man not guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 Christmas Day shooting
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
2 Miami-Dade officers hurt during crash linked to stolen vehicle investigation
Miami, FL2 days ago
Police officers accuse man of setting fire near Overtown
Miami, FL3 days ago
Caught on camera: Miami Police officer rescues man attempting suicide in Miami River
Miami, FL2 days ago
BSO TRAFFIC HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH IN POMPANO BEACH
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Man wanted wanted for Miami murder arrested in Cobb County
Miami, FL2 days ago
Man beats up father so badly he suffered broken neck at Kendall West home, police say
Kendall West, FL3 days ago
Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash
Miami Gardens, FL23 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale High School placed on lockdown due to shooting threat
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Florida man accused of stealing $800K from investors in crypto scheme
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Def Leppard’s drummer assaulted outside Fort Lauderdale hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL21 hours ago
Man wrongfully convicted of 1988 crime released from jail after serving 34 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
‘Something needs to happen’: Parents of Lauderhill student injured in schoolyard brawl speak out
Lauderhill, FL3 days ago
5 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida
Miami, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy