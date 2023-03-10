Snow day: Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday due to heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.

“Our team went out on the roads early this morning to assess the condition for a safe commute to school,” GRPS superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release. “It was apparent that keeping kids home was our safest choice today. We hope our scholars will use this time to do some reading and safely enjoy the snow day!”

Several school districts across West Michigan announced they would be closed Friday due to snowy weather conditions, including Allegan Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for West Michigan with snow totals of 4 to 6 inches. The best chance of the 5- to 6-inch amounts will be south of Grand Rapids near Kalamazoo.

Drivers can expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

