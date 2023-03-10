Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD TV8

Snow day: Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday

By Michael Oszust,

6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday due to heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.

“Our team went out on the roads early this morning to assess the condition for a safe commute to school,” GRPS superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release. “It was apparent that keeping kids home was our safest choice today. We hope our scholars will use this time to do some reading and safely enjoy the snow day!”

Yup, still winter: West Michigan to get more snow

Several school districts across West Michigan announced they would be closed Friday due to snowy weather conditions, including Allegan Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.

Inside woodtv.com: Closings and delays

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for West Michigan with snow totals of 4 to 6 inches. The best chance of the 5- to 6-inch amounts will be south of Grand Rapids near Kalamazoo.

Drivers can expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy