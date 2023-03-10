Open in App
Ohio State
The Times-Gazette

Letter: Trump's comments at East Palestine train derailment site reveal his hypocrisy

By Ashland Times Gazette,

6 days ago

Accusing the federal government of indifference and betrayal, he superciliously spouted that he hoped President Joe Biden will have money “left over” to deal with the disaster when he returns from “touring Ukraine.”

Trump probably does not know there is a war going on in Ukraine begun by his old pal Vladimir Putin. What he does know and does not say is that in 2018 when he occupied the office of president (after losing the popular vote), he gutted train safety regulations put in place by the Obama administration in 2015 requiring advanced braking technology on trains transporting hazardous materials.

The real estate developer’s reason for doing so is that “the cost of installing these more sophisticated brakes outweighs the benefit.”

Rail companies, including Norfolk Southern, opposed the rules.

Contaminated soil and water from the accident site should not be dumped in Ohio but at Mara Lago, rail company executives’ houses, and those of Congressional Republicans who voted to weaken regulations and the EPA’s ability to enforce laws concerning surface water contamination.

Deborah Fleming, Perrysville

